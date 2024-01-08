Celebrity-backed ROXi music service launch: Smart TV brands to leapfrog Smart Speakers with Voice Controlled Music Video

Celeb-backed ROXi music streaming service will launch across USA from Q1 2024 available on Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sony Bravia, Roku, Comcast, Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV, NVIDIA Shield

Smart TVs will leapfrog Smart Speakers with free and instant Voice Activated Music Videos

Consumers will be able to command their TV to “Play Taylor Swift” with their voice – the TV will then automatically turn on and start playing Taylor Swift’s music videos

Unique full catalogue music video experience – all the Original Music Videos plus over 100 million ROXi Virtual Music Videos

Poll shows 60% of consumers want to use their TV as a replacement for a Smart Speaker when it features Voice Control and ROXi’s comprehensive Music Video Catalogue

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ROXi, the revolutionary free music video streaming app for TVs announces its imminent launch across the US. The free music streaming app will change the way millions of Americans enjoy music at home with free access to 100 million Music Videos, hundreds of curated Music Video Channels, Music Video Karaoke, Music Games, and more on over 90% of Smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Vizio, Roku, Comcast, Sony Bravia, NVIDIA Shield TVs, TCL, HiSense, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV from Q1 2024.









ROXi will also launch new strategic partnerships with major Smart TV brands which will turn millions of Smart TVs into a Smart Speaker replacement for music.

ROXi will integrate its unique catalogue of 100 million Original and Virtual Music Videos into the global Search and Voice Command functions of major Smart TV user experiences, enabling consumers to search for and play any music, in the same way that they can search for Movies and TV programming today, including with their voice.

“Our partnerships with the world’s biggest Smart and Pay TV companies brings free and instant voice controlled access to ROXi’s 100 million Music Videos on tens of millions of TVs,” said ROXi CEO Rob Lewis.

New Voice and Search partner announcements will include LG, Sky and other major Smart TV and Pay TV vendors.

In LG’s case, ROXi’s catalogue of 100 million music videos will be available in LG TV’s content library, fully searchable via Voice and via the LG Magic Remote.

Matthew Broughton, LG Director, Europe Smart TV Content & Services, said, “This is the start of a major partnership between ROXi and LG. LG TVs will offer an audio-visual alternative to the traditional audio-only Smart Speaker experience. ROXi’s full catalogue of 100 million original and virtual music videos will be integrated directly into the search function on all new LG TVs from 2024 enabling LG TV users to search for music, as well as TV and movies.”

Smart Speaker replacement

Rob Lewis, ROXi CEO added, “The TV will overtake the Smart Speaker as the preferred music player in the home, not only because an audio-visual experience is better in the home than audio-only but also because a TV provides for a much superior browsing experience.”

Consumer demand is predicted to be significant. Independent research poll commissioned by ROXi and published today reveals 60% of US consumers would switch their home music listening from audio-only Smart Speakers to full music videos playing on the TV.

Celebs Simon Cowell, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Sheryl Crow will also curate their own music video channels on the ROXi service.

