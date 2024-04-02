Celebrating the Heart and Soul of Healthcare: Nurse.com Recognizes National Nurses Week 2024

Nurse.com shows appreciation for the nursing community with giveaways, events, and discounts

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nurse.com, a community where more than 3 million nurses can connect with peers, apply for jobs, and earn continuing education, celebrates nurses everywhere during National Nurses Week, May 6–12, 2024, with a virtual event, giveaways, discounts, and in-person visits in Texas, Michigan, and North Carolina.





Nurse.com will host an all-day virtual event for nurses on May 9, 2024, featuring nurse speakers and prizes, including two tickets to the Most Important Patient Wellness Conference by Amy Loughren, RN; five Nurse.com Unlimited Continuing Education (UCE) Premium subscriptions; four $100 off gift codes to Home Chef, and more. To participate in the virtual event and enter to win prizes, nurses can join the virtual event at www.Nurse.com/Nurses-Week.

Throughout Nurses Week, Nurse.com is providing free continuing education courses to help nurses advance their careers and grow their knowledge. Nurses can also receive a 35% sitewide discount on Nurse.com when purchasing any continuing education course by using promo code NNW24 during May 6 to 12, 2024.

“Nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. We deliver not just medical care, but compassion, empathy, and support to patients in need,” said Cara Lunsford, RN, VP of Community at Nurse.com and host of the NurseDot Podcast. “At Nurse.com, we strive to be a pillar of support for nurses. We offer a place for connection and continuing education, to help RNs excel in their profession while prioritizing their mental health and well-being. Our community is one of our greatest assets, and it inspires me every day. Through our participation in National Nurses Week, everyone at Nurse.com hopes nurses feel just how much we appreciate them.”

As a company built by nurses, for nurses, Nurse.com is committed to supporting healthcare professionals year-round by providing an all-in-one place for nurses to fulfill licensing requirements, take online courses, find new job opportunities, and connect with peers. Every year, National Nurses Week culminates on May 12 to commemorate the birthday of Florence Nightingale, a pioneer widely considered the founder of modern nursing, whose enduring legacy continues to inspire and honor the invaluable contributions of nurses, past and present.

“National Nurses Week holds a special meaning for me — it’s a time to reflect on my nursing career journey,” said “Nurse Alice” Benjamin, MSN, ACNS-BC, FNP-C, CCRN, CEN, CV-BC, Chief Nursing Consultant at Nurse.com. “It’s a time to honor the vital role we play in patient care and to reflect on the impact of our work. At Nurse.com, we are proud to be a part of this incredible profession, offering support, education, and a sense of community to nurses worldwide. Together, we are shaping the future of healthcare and making a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

For more information on Nurse.com’s National Nurses Week 2024 celebration, visit our dedicated web page.

About Nurse.com

As the trusted career resource built by and for nurses, Nurse.com fosters one of the largest online communities of nurses, reaching nearly 3 million nurses per month. Nurse.com serves nurses with lifelong career support through accredited continuing education, job opportunities, and a thriving community that supports their passion and empowers them to flourish. Nurse.com is part of parent company Relias’ family of brands, including the Wound Care Education Institute, Relias Academy, FreeCME, and Relias Media, which share a common goal of improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them.

About Relias

Relias provides lifelong workforce enablement solutions for more than 11,000 healthcare and human services organizations and 4.5 million caregivers to drive measurable outcomes. Customers use Relias solutions to attract and retain talent, elevate care quality, and reduce risk with our technology, services, community, and expertise. The Relias family of brands — Nurse.com, Wound Care Education Institute, Relias Academy, FreeCME, and Relias Media — serves the entire healthcare community and shares a common goal of improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them.

