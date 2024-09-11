Cedar Gate Data Analysis Reveals a 9% Uptick in Key 90-day Prescriptions

Studies reveal large-scale correlation between 90-day prescriptions and medication adherence critical to managing chronic conditions and reducing costs

Studies show that moving from 30-day to 90-day prescriptions markedly results in better adherence and outcomes for patients with chronic diseases, leading to fewer acute medical conditions and lower overall cost of care.

“Tracking the increase in 90-day prescriptions is an important metric to evaluate medication adherence and chronic condition management. Both are vital to success in value-based care programs,” said Ginger Pape, PharmD, and VP of Product Management at Cedar Gate. “The evidence supporting better outcomes with 90-day prescriptions is high. Our data is showing a move in the right direction.”

The largest increase in 90-day prescriptions is a 20% jump for aldosterone antagonists, a treatment for high blood pressure and heart failure. Cholesterol reducers, antihypertensives, and anticonvulsants all saw increases of more than 10% in the three-year timeframe.

Prescription Class Used to Treat 2022 90-day Rx rate 2020 90-day Rx rate Difference Aldosterone Antagonists High blood pressure, heart failure 50.15% 41.83% +19.9% Cholesterol Reducers High cholesterol 42.68% 35.99% +18.6% Antihypertensives High blood pressure 60.77% 53.19% +14.3% Anticonvulsants Seizures 24.63% 22.32% +10.4% Antiarthritics Arthritis 18.05% 16.80% +7.4% Diabetic Therapy Diabetes 42.41% 41.47% +2.3%

Cedar Gate’s Healthcare Benchmark Database reveals a 7.5% increase in 90-day prescriptions dispensed across all medications from 2020 to 2022. However, when focused on the subset of chronic disease-related medication classes, 90-day prescriptions rose by 9% on average from 2020 to 2022.

“While the data on increases in 90-day prescriptions is promising for treating chronic conditions, it’s just one piece of a larger puzzle that payers and providers can use for disease management,” says Ryan Baker, PharmD and VP of Pharmacy at Premise Health.

“Adherence is more than a metric; it really is a behavior that requires constant support and follow up,” said Baker. “Along with encouraging and tracking 90-day prescription refills when that is appropriate for a patient, there are a number of tools providers can use, such as screenings and questionnaires, to further improve adherence and outcomes.”

“We should not assume that just because a patient got a refill, that means they are taking their medications as prescribed. Putting metrics and trends like this analysis from Cedar Gate in the hands of the provider, the pharmacist, and the rest of the care team supports their efforts to coach patients, and understand and address any barriers to taking their medications,” he continued.

Cedar Gate’s National Healthcare Benchmark Database provides critical insights into healthcare trends. Payers, providers, and self-funded employers use the database to benchmark performance, uncover trends within their own populations – both positive and negative – and identify actionable steps to improve care and outcomes. All of the information in the database is anonymized and thoroughly de-identified to protect patient privacy.

