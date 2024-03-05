Home Business Wire Cedar Fair Announces Availability of 2023 K-1 Tax Packages
Business Wire

Cedar Fair Announces Availability of 2023 K-1 Tax Packages

di Business Wire

SANDUSKY, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that its 2023 tax packages, including Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed through Cedar Fair’s website at https://ir.cedarfair.com under the Unitholder Resources tab and the K-1 Tax Package Support webpage www.taxpackagesupport.com/cedarfair.


The Company expects to complete the postal mailing of its 2023 Cedar Fair tax packages by Friday March 8, 2024. For additional information, unitholders may call the K-1 Tax Package Support Team on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, by dialing toll free 866-569-8675.

The company added that unitholders requiring Schedule K-3 can access those reports in early August under the Tax Package Support webpage www.taxpackagesupport.com/cedarfair.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tamila Darling, 419.627.2233

https://ir.cedarfair.com

Articoli correlati

Aptiv Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 12th Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC, (NYSE: APTV) a leading global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected,...
Continua a leggere

Ubirider Closes $1.95 Million Seed Round, Set to Disrupt Mobility Fintech Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
Funding to Fuel Development and Global Expansion of Industry’s Only End-to-End Mobility-as-a-Service Platform Serving Both Transport Operators and TravelersPORTO,...
Continua a leggere

University of Phoenix College of Business and Information Technology leadership presenting at 1EdTech Digital Credentials Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dean Kathryn Uhles to present on the integration of digital credentials and skills frameworks in higher educationPHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php