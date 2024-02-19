Home Business Wire CDW to Present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Business Wire

CDW to Present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

di Business Wire

VERNON HILLS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Albert J. Miralles, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CDW, will present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10:35 a.m. CT/11:35 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live on investor.CDW.com. An archived copy of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the same website.


About CDW

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW helps its customers to navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments. For additional information, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-FI

Contacts

Investor Inquiries
Steven O’Brien

Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries
Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com

Articoli correlati

Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ 2024 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company ranks in the top three of its industry, reflecting its commitment to being a great place to workLINCOLNSHIRE,...
Continua a leggere

Bestway Europe Unlocks New Market Potential and Accelerates Business Growth with BigCommerce

Business Wire Business Wire -
Taking a composable approach with a headless front-end, Bestway Europe maximizes the flexibility and customization to create compelling customer...
Continua a leggere

PropTech Innovator VeriFast: Data Analytics Essential to Colorblind Mortgage Process

Business Wire Business Wire -
Allegations of prejudice against top lenders highlight inaccuracy and bias of credit report algorithms, creating “redlining 2.0.”NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VeriFast,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php