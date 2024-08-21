CDW to Participate in the Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference

VERNON HILLS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, chair and chief executive officer, and Albert J. Miralles, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Citi Global TMT Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live on investor.CDW.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for one year following the completion of the event.





CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW helps its customers to navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments. For additional information, please visit www.CDW.com.

