Home Business Wire CDW to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 30
Business Wire

CDW to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 30

di Business Wire

VERNON HILLS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. ET.


A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW helps its customers to navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-FI

Contacts

Investor Inquiries
Steven O’Brien

Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries
Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com

Articoli correlati

AI a Catalyst for Growing AWS Ecosystem in Germany

Business Wire Business Wire -
Rapidly increasing demand for data modernization is helping ecosystem partners make inroads with enterprises, ISG Provider Lens™ report says FRANKFURT,...
Continua a leggere

New MiR Fleet Enterprise Software Raises the Bar in Scalability and Cybersecurity for Autonomous Mobile Robots

Business Wire Business Wire -
MiR Fleet Enterprise introduces modularity and advanced features designed to evolve with customer needs and technological enhancements. ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMR--Autonomous...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Kioxia Demonstrates Flexible Data Placement-Enabled SSD Running RocksDB at 2024 OCP Global Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 15, 2024, should read: FDP is a feature defined in...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php