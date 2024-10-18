CDW to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 30

VERNON HILLS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. ET.





A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW helps its customers to navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-FI

Contacts

Investor Inquiries

Steven O’Brien



Vice President, Investor Relations



(847) 968-0238



investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries

Sara Granack



Vice President, Corporate Communications



(847) 419-7411



mediarelations@cdw.com