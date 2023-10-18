Home Business Wire CDW to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 1
Business Wire

CDW to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 1

di Business Wire

VERNON HILLS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. ET.


A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,900 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2023, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $22 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-FI

Contacts

Investor Inquiries
Steven O’Brien

Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries
Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com

Articoli correlati

The UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS) contracts Mastek to deliver the Technical Service Desk for the One Login Programme

Business Wire Business Wire -
READING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MASTEK #AI--Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Netcracker Receives MEF Excellence Award for Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor

Business Wire Business Wire -
Netcracker Recognized for Accelerating Digital Transformation for Telco CustomersWALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the...
Continua a leggere

Virtua Health Signs With Woebot Health to Deliver Adjunctive Mental Health Tool to Patients

Business Wire Business Wire -
Woebot for Adults to augment clinicians’ toolkit; collaboration includes a customized clinician enablement programMARLTON, N.J. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#capitalraise--Virtua...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php