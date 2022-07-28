Home Business Wire CDW Named Certified Delivery Partner for UJET and Google Cloud Contact Center...
CDW Named Certified Delivery Partner for UJET and Google Cloud Contact Center Platform

CDP Program Equips Global Partners to Deploy UJET’s Award-Winning Contact Center Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the intelligent, modern contact center platform, today announced CDW as the latest Certified Delivery Partner (CDP). As a delivery partner, CDW will offer and deploy UJET and Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade, AI-powered cloud contact center solution globally.

“UJET CDPs are carefully selected and rigorously trained to ensure our customers get the best experience possible,” said Vasili Triant, COO of ujet.cx. “As demand for our AI-powered contact center technology continues to surge, adding CDW as a CDP positions us to enable more enterprises to transform and elevate how they serve customers through our technology.”

UJET and Google’s partnership expands Google’s Contact Center AI solution suite and provides a more unified and intelligent technology experience for contact centers. Powered by Conversational AI, UJET delivers the most modern, innovative CX technology in the market. UJET’s CDP program invites qualified third parties to apply to become certified to provide Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) implementation directly to end customers.

“Consumers expect great customer service and want faster resolution to their issue,” said Andrew Cadwell, vice president of digital velocity for CDW. “Our deep industry sector knowledge and elite technical expertise come together in our Intelligent Customer Experience (ICX) practice to provide midsize and enterprise customers a partner they can trust and rely on to implement solutions that deliver improved business outcomes quickly and with high customer satisfaction.”

As a delivery partner of choice for the UJET and Google CCAI solution, CDW now can bring additional capabilities to customers looking to use this platform to manage and monitor large volumes of interactions as well as complex interactions with more personalized options that are consistent across the customer’s brand, whether delivered through a virtual agent, a human agent, or a combination of both.

CDW can also help customers integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) tools and minimize data fragmentation and rigid data flows with more engaging and flexible support. Today, CDW has one of the most comprehensive contact center service portfolios in the consulting industry through the Intelligent Customer Experience (ICX) and collaboration practices. The full spectrum of AI expertise across conversational AI and interaction design, user journey mapping, virtual agent development and tuning, application development, business and enhanced analytics, solutions integration, and growth mapping combine with a uniquely collaborative and flexible teaming approach to guide customers in maximizing revenue, cost savings, agility and customer experience impacts from their investments.

UJET’s CDP certification is a rigorous training program that enables consultants like CDW to successfully project manage, implement and train users on ujet.cx’s CCaaS and complementary solutions. Companies are considered based on their existing Google CCAI partnership, geographic coverage, language skills and existing customer relationships in ujet.cx’s target markets.

Learn more about the Certified Delivery Partner Program by visiting https://ujet.cx/delivery-partners.

About UJET:

UJET is the world’s most advanced cloud contact center. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe to our blog!

