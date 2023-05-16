CDPHP Selects The Garage to Empower Value-Driven Provider Engagement

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Healthcare–The Garage announced today that New York-based Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP®) has selected its population health management platform, Bridge, to empower data aggregation at scale and to deliver value-driven provider engagement across the CDPHP network.

Bridge offers robust tools for a seamless and real-time communication exchange among health care providers, ancillary care providers, and patients. The comprehensive suite of apps includes advanced analytics, referral management, secure messaging, patient engagement, quality management, utilization and cost performance, and care management.

“CDPHP, along with our partners at Community Care Physicians, strives to ensure patients achieve access to high-quality care, and we are consistently looking at ways to improve efficiencies in the care delivery continuum,” said John Lutz, executive vice president, integrated delivery systems for CDPHP. “Utilizing The Garage’s value-driven provider engagement platform, we believe providers can further improve the patient care experience. High-quality health care should be affordable and easily accessible to all, which aligns with The Garage’s mission of changing health care for good, one community at a time.”

Bridge will allow providers to build stronger relationships with their patients, seamlessly track their progress across the care continuum, provide value-driven provider engagement, and will implement the AI-enabled, point-of-care intelligence needed for providers to succeed.

“The Garage analytics platform will provide critical insights into our total patient population, as well as each individual patient,” said Kathleen Mattice, senior vice president, clinical operations for Community Care Physicians. “The data will help our providers understand the health needs of our community, allocate resources effectively to serve those needs, monitor disease, and evaluate the impact of interventions. These tools also provide the ability to manage value-based care by ensuring we see patients on recommended frequencies in the right setting and schedule preventative care to detect disease early. In addition, they support functions such as care management and other clinical focus areas. By harnessing the power of data, The Garage analytics will play a vital role in informing clinical decisions and improving health outcomes.”

“With Bridge, we’re re-imagining and revolutionizing how payers and providers can better collaborate to improve health outcomes. It takes a village to drive positive, community-wide health outcomes and our partnership with CDPHP further establishes The Garage’s credibility in driving change in healthcare,” says Pranam Ben, CEO of The Garage.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused, and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality, affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About The Garage

Based in Orlando, Florida, The Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good… one community at a time. The company works with more than 140+ healthcare organizations and 19,500+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, The Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health, and follow The Garage on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

