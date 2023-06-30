<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CDK Global Acquires Full Ownership in Computerized Vehicle Registration (CVR)
Business Wire

CDK Global Acquires Full Ownership in Computerized Vehicle Registration (CVR)

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDKGlobalCDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, today announced the acquisition of full ownership in Computerized Vehicle Registration (CVR). CVR provides automotive dealers and other key members of the vehicle lifecycle with fast, secure, certified electronic vehicle registration.


“CVR has successfully helped automotive dealers and other entities process millions of vehicle transfers and DMV inquiries annually and streamlined the car-buying process,” said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “We believe full ownership of CVR allows us to make further investments in support of the business and accelerate innovation for our customers. This transaction represents our first acquisition under new ownership and is aligned with CDK’s focus on acquisitions to build upon our industry-leading software platform and comprehensive suite of technology solutions.”

CVR was founded in 1992 to automate the link between states’ Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMVs) and key members of the vehicle lifecycle, including dealerships, insurance companies, financial institutions, auctions, and tag agencies. Today, with support from 15 dealer associations, CVR processes nearly 15 million vehicle transactions and more than 4 million DMV inquiries annually across 17 states.

As a CDK business, CVR products will continue to integrate with software from CDK, Reynolds and Reynolds and other dealer management system (DMS) providers.

For more information on CVR, visit cvrconnect.com.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.

Contacts

Lisa Finney

248-345-4842

Lisa.Finney@cdk.com

Articoli correlati

TurnOnGreen Awarded Defense Contract to Design and Develop Custom Power Supply for Tactical Communications Networks

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AP #AmosKohn--Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), announced today that its...
Continua a leggere

Provi and SevenFifty Daily Relaunch Beverage Alcohol Industry Career and Salary Survey

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provi, the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, and SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning online magazine about...
Continua a leggere

Eaton Showcases Substantial Progress on 2030 Sustainability Goals, on Track to Meet Several Targets Ahead of Schedule

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company reduces GHG emissions by 27% since 2018, equivalent to the emissions nearly 60,000 gasoline-fueled cars generate in a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TurnOnGreen Awarded Defense Contract to Design and Develop Custom Power Supply for Tactical Communications...

Business Wire