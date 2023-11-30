CDI Once Again Awarded CRN Triple Crown Award

Leading solutions provider again receives the highest industry honor, showcasing growth, expertise, and prowess

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDI, a leading IT solutions provider, proudly announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CDI as a 2023 Triple Crown Award winner. The Triple Crown Award is a coveted accolade exclusively for a select group of companies that earn a position on all three of CRN’s prestigious solution provider award lists within a single calendar year.









This year marks the tenth anniversary of the CRN Triple Crown Award, which spotlights the top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth, and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel.

To qualify for the CRN Triple Crown Award, companies must attain a coveted spot on CRN’s Solution Provider 500, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150, a ranking of high-growth organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes solution providers that have attained top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry. Being chosen for even one of these prestigious lists is an honor worth celebrating but meriting a spot on all three lists in a single year demonstrates a rare combination of market leadership, sales acumen and technical prowess.

CDI continues to set the standard for IT solutions providers. Headquartered in New York City, and with offices across the country and internationally, CDI’s influence and capabilities spans the entire IT gamut and has been implemented across every industry. The organization’s portfolio consists of best-of-breed offerings covering Security, Application Modernization, Digital Workflow, Digital Workspace, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, and Intelligent Operations. Partnering with over 200 of the world’s top technology companies, CDI is positioned unlike any other integrator to be able to outfit their clients with all tools needed for success in the digital world.

“This is just a testament to how clients have reacted to the growth, both organically and through strategic combination, that CDI has had in the last few years,” said Rich Falcone, CEO and President, CDI. “The customers simply have access to a wider service catalog and larger technical set of resources. CDI has kept pace with the increased IT complexity curve while others have fallen behind, and we are excited to continue this hybrid cloud digital transformation journey together with our partners and customers.”

CDI was named a 2022 CRN Triple Crown Award winner.

Blaine Raddon, the CEO of The Channel Company, expressed his excitement and congratulations to the top solution providers who have achieved the prestigious Triple Crown Award. “These providers have not only demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in North America but have also surpassed many other channel organizations in terms of their progress. They have successfully maintained and enhanced their technical skills, resulting in the highest level of service in the IT channel.” Raddon emphasized that “this award represents the pinnacle of honor, recognizing truly extraordinary solution providers who consistently exceed expectations in their contributions to the channel and the industry’s future through their unwavering dedication and expertise.”

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN and online here.

About CDI (Computer Design & Integration LLC):

CDI is a fearless force in the global technology landscape. Headquartered in New York City, we’ve expanded our network across the United States, Europe, and Asia, proving our expertise is as boundless as our reach. As pioneers in hybrid IT solutions, we merge innovation with unwavering commitment, providing top-tier technology to businesses of all sizes while transforming complex challenges into digital solutions.

Take a closer look at the world of CDI by visiting us at cdillc.com or sending us an email at contactus@cdillc.com.

CDI – we’re not just predicting the future of IT, we’re creating it.

