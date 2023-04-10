CDI Named Winner of VMware 2023 Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation Award for the Americas Region

Award Recognizes Partners for Providing Complete Solutions and Notable Business Outcomes in Advancing Their Customers’ Digital Transformation Journeys

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC) today announced it has been awarded the VMware 2023 Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation Award for the Americas region. This honor in VMware’s annual Partner Achievement Awards recognizes CDI for delivering VMware solutions that accelerate customers’ digital transformation and journey to multi-cloud and SaaS environments by delivering innovative offerings with novel applications or next-gen technology.

“VMware is proud to honor CDI as an innovator in Cloud Innovation and Transformation, and we are excited to see their continued dedication to providing concrete solutions that result in exceptional customer outcomes,” said Tara Fine, vice president, Americas partner organization, VMware. “Digital transformation and the cloud continued to make businesses more resilient to change over the past year. From optimizing service delivery, and reducing capital expenditures to simplifying cloud native initiatives, the partners we’re honoring this year are making a huge impact for our customers using VMware technologies.”

CDI has achieved all eight VMware Master Services Competencies, in addition to being a Cloud Verified partner. This level of expertise with VMware solutions enables CDI to provide unrivaled support for their clients across all VMware solution areas.

“The CDI and VMware partnership is truly unique,” said Will Huber, Chief Technology Officer, CDI. “We have been partners with VMware for decades and will continue to invest our time and resources into this partnership. Personally, I am incredibly proud of the entire CDI team and the effort we put into helping our clients find success across all areas of their business. This award is yet another example of how CDI is unlike any other integrator. We don’t sit back, we are ‘built better and built different.’ We are a team of innovators, continuously looking to improve in the face of an ever-changing digital world.”

About the VMware Partner Achievement Award:

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

About CDI (Computer Design & Integration LLC):

CDI, a leading global IT solutions provider, was founded in 1995 with corporate headquarters in New York City and additional offices located throughout the United States, Ireland, and the UK. With a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, CDI offers businesses of all sizes the most cutting-edge hybrid IT technology solutions available. By focusing on enhancing day-to-day workflow processes, CDI provides clients with digital solutions that address even the most complex business challenges.

