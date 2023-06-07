CDI Named 2023 Alpha Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

New York-based IT systems integrator receives top honor from Security Operations leader

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDI (Computer Design & Integration), has been named Arctic Wolf’s Mid-Atlantic and Alpha Partner of the Year for 2023. This Alpha Partner honor recognizes CDI as Arctic Wolf’s top global channel partner for its leadership in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, unilateral organizational commitment, and service excellence.

“We are thrilled to receive both the Mid-Atlantic and Alpha Partner of the Year Award from Arctic Wolf,” said Will Huber, Chief Technology Officer, CDI. “This recognition highlights our commitment to helping our customers combat cyber threats through our successful partnership with Arctic Wolf. We look forward to continuing this partnership to provide innovative, multi-layer security solutions that provide our clients with the best possible protection from cyber threats.”

Celebrating their sixth year, the Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

“Our Alpha Partner of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding efforts of our top partner who is essential to not only the continued growth of our business but also has an unwavering commitment to helping their customers combat cyber threats by embracing security operations,” said Steve Craig, chief sales officer, Arctic Wolf. “This year, we’re proud to congratulate CDI on this significant achievement and look forward to our continued collaboration with them in ending cyber risk.”

“It is an honor to also receive the Mid-Atlantic Partner of the Year Award from Arctic Wolf, which highlights our commitment to helping our customer mature their cybersecurity program through our strategic partnership,” stated Felix Vargas, Security CTO at CDI. “Artic Wolf’s comprehensive security portfolio and CDI’s dynamic Modern IT Operations (MITO) practice deliver an end-to-end service that helps our customers achieve business resilience. We’re excited to continue collaborating in 2023 and beyond as we help customers achieve transformational outcomes.”

CDI is a hybrid cloud systems integrator that is focused on a full range of IT services, including hybrid cloud infrastructure, digital transformation, and security services. The CDI Security Solutions practice marries the company’s strength in infrastructure, IT operations, and applications with security. CDI’s cybersecurity mission is to modernize how organizations identify, assess, and manage their cybersecurity posture to ensure business resilience. It does this through its comprehensive security portfolio of technology partnerships and services like its Cyber Advisory and Cyber Insurability programs.

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization’s disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

