CDI Achieves Prestigious Microsoft Modernize Endpoints Advanced Specialization

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading IT systems integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration), has again achieved one of Microsoft’s highest levels of partner recognition, the Modernize Endpoints Advanced Specialization. This additional specialization confirms CDI’s deep expertise, extensive experience, and proven success in implementing comprehensive Microsoft Modern Endpoint Management solutions designed specifically for today’s increasingly hybrid workforce.




Achieving this specialization required meeting some of the highest standards for service delivery and support, including an active Solutions Partner for Modern Work Designation, a minimum growth of 5,000 monthly active users (MAU) of Microsoft Intune in a trailing 12-month period, and requisite certifications held by the team. CDI also demonstrated its proficiency through highly effective and successful programs to deploy Modernize Endpoints solutions for their clients.

This achievement is a testament to the stringent standards maintained by CDI, including robust customer adoption, a high number of certified professionals, and proven project success, amongst others.

“We are thrilled to earn this advanced specialization,” said Chuck Kiessling, Director, Microsoft & Cloud Solutions, CDI. “Our team’s dedication and abilities within the entire suite of Microsoft solutions have been changing the way our clients do business. We look forward to continually providing the best-in-class solutions to meet the dynamic needs of our clients.”

This specialization extends CDI’s portfolio of Microsoft competencies and services, including Azure Infrastructure and Digital & App Innovation, Dynamics, M365, Office 365, SharePoint, Teams, and more, thereby providing a holistic range of solutions and services to its clients.

The CDI Microsoft team recently attended Microsoft Inspire 2023 and will be hosting a live recap on the CDI’s LinkedIn page on Friday, July 28 at 12 p.m. EST, click here to register.

For more insights into the CDI + Microsoft partnership, visit cdillc.com/microsoft.

About CDI (Computer Design & Integration LLC):

CDI is a fearless force in the global technology landscape. Headquartered in New York City, we’ve expanded our network across the United States, Europe, and Asia, proving our expertise is as boundless as our reach. As pioneers in hybrid IT solutions, we merge innovation with unwavering commitment, providing top-tier technology to businesses of all sizes while transforming complex challenges into digital solutions.

Take a closer look at the world of CDI by visiting us at cdillc.com or sending us an email at contactus@cdillc.com. Join the ranks of IT trailblazers and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube for the latest IT news and solutions.

CDI – we’re not just predicting the future of IT, we’re creating it.

Contacts

Media:
Nick Sero

CDI LLC

Nick.Sero@cdillc.com
551-722-5262

