CData Software Ranked as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CData attributes 294% revenue growth to increased market demand for real-time data connectivity

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CData Software, a premier provider of real-time data connectivity, today announced it ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. CData grew 294% during this period.

CData CEO, Amit Sharma, credits continued demand for real-time data connectivity and flourishing partnerships with leading ISVs for the company’s 294% revenue growth. He said, “CData is honored to receive this accolade from Deloitte. As data continues to evolve, we are proud to assist our customers in their journey to easily modernize their data strategy in the cloud and empower them to make better-informed business decisions.”

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

CData’s Additional Award Recognition

In addition to ranking No. 429 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, CData has been recognized as a winner or finalist from five supplementary awards throughout 2022. With many organizations facing data sprawl, security threats, and other connectivity challenges, CData continues to demonstrate that it is the best partner for organizations looking to improve their data-driven processes.

CData is proud to receive recognition from the following award programs:

TITAN Business Awards

Inc’s 10 Most Futuristic Business Leaders Award

2022 Best Tech Startups in North Carolina

NC Tech Awards

Stratus Award for Cloud Computing

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

