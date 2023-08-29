CData Software Achieves Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL Designation

CData continues its partnership with Google Cloud by providing hundreds of real-time integrations with the fully managed relational database

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CData Software, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL Designation for Cloud SQL, Google Cloud’s fully managed relational database service for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server.





CData is powering the next generation of data-driven business by enabling organizations to simplify data connectivity in the cloud, eliminate data silos, and break down barriers to insights. CData provides enterprise data connectivity solutions that ingest live data from more than 250 applications, systems, and data sources directly into Cloud SQL to support analytics, reporting, and other business initiatives.

Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with Cloud SQL. A longtime Cloud Google partner, CData has closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for Cloud SQL MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL Server into its connectivity solutions and tune existing functionality for optimal outcomes.

“The Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL designation recognizes partner solutions that have met a core set of requirements to ensure the best possible integration between the partner product and Cloud SQL,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With CData, customers can save time on evaluating new tools, and focus on building solutions using partner products that have been proven through a rigorous validation process to work optimally with Cloud SQL.”

With this validation from Google Cloud, current CData customers gain further confidence in their connectivity solution, and those evaluating Cloud SQL integration possibilities can move forward with CData knowing they are choosing the best offering for functional, powerful integration.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of CData’s Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation in 2022, and Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB designation in Spring 2023. The latest designation recognizes that CData has once again met functional and interoperability qualifications and refined documentation to ensure mutual customers can easily onboard and quickly get started integrating their data within Cloud SQL.

“Our team is proud to work with Google Cloud on another initiative that will greatly benefit our mutual customers,” said Amit Sharma, CData co-founder and CEO. “With joint solutions from Google Cloud and CData, users can easily manage their data with direct, out-of-the-box integrations with Cloud SQL from hundreds of popular tools and sources.”

To learn more about CData’s expertise with Google Cloud, visit https://cloud.google.com/find-a-partner/partner/cdata-software. To learn more about Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL designation and its benefits, visit https://cloud.google.com/sql/docs/cloud-ready/overview.

About CData Software

CData Software is the data connectivity company. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, streamline operations, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at www.cdata.com, or reach a representative via email at info@cdata.com.

Contacts

Franki Darnold



cdata-pr@walkersands.com

617-960-9873