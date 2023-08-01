CData Arc Named Leader in 2023 Info-Tech Enterprise Service Bus Data Quadrant

CData Arc outperforms competitors with highest overall rankings from IT and business professionals, highlighting its commitment to software experience and customer success

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CData Software, the leading provider of real-time connectivity solutions, today announced that CData Arc has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Data Quadrant from SoftwareReviews, a division of the IT research and advisory firm, Info-Tech Research Group.





Nominated as a Leader in the industry by IT and business professionals, CData Arc achieved the highest composite score (8.8 out of 10), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. CData Arc also ranked the highest in Overall Vendor Capability Satisfaction (83%), Overall Product Feature Satisfaction (83%), and Most Likely to Recommend (93%), among competitors including Mulesoft, Microsoft Azure Service Bus, Software AG webMethods, Neuron ESB, and TIBCO Cloud Integration.

“The data in this report is collected from hundreds of real end users. The data is meticulously authenticated and analyzed to provide a comprehensive evaluation of the most highly-regarded vendors in the ESB market,” said David Piazza, SoftwareReviews SVP Product and Service Delivery. “End user review data indicates that CData Arc provides an outstanding customer experience for those looking to automate and improve their B2B processes.”

“CData Arc offers a dramatically simplified way to automate B2B integration workflows – a segment historically lacking innovation and investment opportunities,” said Amit Sharma, CData co-founder and CEO. “Selecting software can be overwhelming, especially in such a crowded and competitive space. Our latest recognition in the Info-Tech ESB Data Quadrant solidifies our leadership position in the industry, and is a testament to our exemplary relationships with customers as well as their experience with the software.”

CData Arc continues to respond to the resounding demand from partners and customers by providing an effective means to seamlessly integrate with external systems without the burden of infrastructure concerns.

To learn more, download the 2023 Info-Tech Enterprise Service Bus Data Quadrant Report from SoftwareReviews.

About CData Software

CData Software is the leader in data connectivity. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, streamline operations, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at www.cdata.com, or reach a representative via email at info@cdata.com.

Contacts

cdata-pr@walkersands.com