CData Appoints Will Davis as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth

Leader in real-time connectivity and integration brings on former Workato marketing executive to drive CData’s next phase of global growth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CData Software, a leading provider of data connectivity and integration solutions, today announced the appointment of Will Davis to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A veteran technology executive with over 15 years of experience in high-growth enterprise software, Davis specializes in product marketing, demand generation, and channel marketing. He joins CData during a time of rapid innovation following the company’s $140 million Series B investment round by Updata Partners in 2021, and the latest release of its Data Connectivity-as-a-Service offering, CData Connect Cloud.

“This is a great period of growth at CData, and we’re excited to welcome Will to the fold to help us accelerate our strong momentum,” said Amit Sharma, CData co-founder and CEO. “He has an impressive track record of successfully bringing innovative data technology offerings to market and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact he’ll make across the organization.”

In his new role, Davis will be responsible for leading the CData marketing team, focusing on accelerating the company’s growth by driving its go-to-market strategy, demand generation, and brand awareness. With over 15 years of experience in the data and analytics market, Davis is a proven marketing executive who has led award-winning marketing functions and omnichannel strategies for multiple high-growth organizations. He joins CData from Workato, a leader in enterprise automation, where he held the title of VP, Product Marketing. Prior to that, he served as VP of Marketing at Trifacta, where he was instrumental in leading the company’s marketing strategy and positioning preceding its acquisition by Alteryx.

“CData has built an incredible business that powers the connectivity of so many household names across technology, financial services, and healthcare,” said Will Davis, CData CMO. “The company is unrivaled when it comes to the breadth and depth of its technologies and the value it generates for customers, all while growing extremely fast and maintaining profitability. I was immediately drawn to CData’s potential to disrupt the market with its unique portfolio of data connectivity solutions, and I look forward to spearheading the company’s advancement alongside an exceptional marketing team.”

CData enables tens of thousands of enterprises across the globe to solve their pervasive data challenges and drive digital transformation by providing a comprehensive platform for connecting data in the cloud and on-premises. Hundreds of major data management providers and ISVs, including Google, Salesforce, Informatica, and TIBCO, embed CData technologies into their platforms to support their customers’ rapidly expanding data connectivity needs.

The company was recently named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America, adding to its expanding list of accolades. These accolades include the BIG Innovation Awards, Stratus Award for Cloud Computing, and the NC Tech Awards. Introducing Data Connectivity-as-a-Service to the market with its flagship offering Connect Cloud, CData further strengthens its product portfolio by providing organizations with flexible, secure access to real-time data in the cloud for advanced reporting, business intelligence, and streamlined operations.

About CData Software

CData Software is the real-time data connectivity company. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, streamline operations, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at www.cdata.com, or reach a representative via email at info@cdata.com.

Contacts

Franki Darnold, cdata-pr@walkersands.com, 617-960-9873