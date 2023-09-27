CCV Taps RS2’s Platform to Scale its Payments Business

FRANKFURT, Germany & ARNHEM, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RS2, a global payment processing and technology leader behind leading fintechs, acquirers and banks, has announced a landmark agreement with CCV Group B.V., a leading international provider of payment solutions with 65 years of experience in the payment industry and catering to over 150,000 businesses across Europe. This transformative partnership will result in CCV adopting RS2’s payment platform to usher in a new era of state-of-the-art payment solutions at CCV.





Under this far-reaching contract spanning a minimum of five years, RS2 will empower CCV with the capability to introduce innovative products swiftly and cost-effectively to its valued customers. This strategic collaboration underscores RS2’s dedication to enabling global payment advancements, setting a benchmark for the industry.

“We are very happy to embark on this strategic alliance with RS2. Through our synergy with RS2 and the incorporation of RS2’s pioneering platform, CCV reaffirms its strong commitment to delivering professional global payment innovations to our customers,” says Jan Hartjes, Director Acquiring & Processing of CCV Group B.V.

With CCV controlling the frontend journey of its clients and RS2 controlling the backend, CCV will be able to provide tailor-made services to its customers enabling them to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Gideon Fourie, Chief Commercial Officer of the RS2 Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to join forces with CCV. RS2’s global presence will empower CCV to seamlessly introduce its payment innovations on an international stage, perfectly aligning with our customers’ expanding aspirations.”

This strategic partnership between RS2 and CCV leverages RS2’s scale, innovation, agility, and market leadership to propel CCV’s offerings to cater to the evolving demands of their customers.

——

About RS2

RS2 is one of the world’s leading providers of omni/multichannel payment software and end-to-end payment solutions for both issuers and acquirers on a single payment platform for banks, large financial institutions, Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and merchants throughout Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East. www.rs2.com

About CCV

CCV is an international payment service provider which makes cashless payments easy and accessible for both large and small businesses. The offer ranges from convenient online payments to high-performance solutions for stationery and unattended trade. As a pioneer in digital payments and with over 65 years of experience, CCV develops individual, tailor-made payment solutions for its more than 150,000 customers worldwide. Our success is based on innovation combined with long-standing cooperation with our partners and customers. www.ccv.eu

Contacts

RS2



Funda Taha



Head of Marketing



funda.taha@rs2.com