CCL Wins Technology Company of the Year at Multimodal Awards

  • The annual Multimodal Awards recognise outstanding industry-leading supply chain businesses in the Transport and Logistics sector
  • DP World, Maersk, Iron Mountain, Sky, Kuehne+Nagel, and Forth Ports were among award winners at Multimodal at the NEC in Birmingham
  • CCL CEO Callum Bastock: “The last year has been a challenging one for the global supply chain and logistics sector, but against that environment we’ve managed to grow revenue by 10 per cent, and secured additional contracts with UK and international customers for 2024”

TROON, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCL Logistics & Technology (CCL) has won the Technology Company of the Year category at the Multimodal Awards at the NEC in Birmingham. Multimodal is the UK’s leading supply chain conference and logistics expo, and the annual awards recognise outstanding industry-leading supply chain businesses in the Transport and Logistics sector. DP World, Maersk, Iron Mountain, Sky, Kuehne+Nagel, and Forth Ports were also among the award winners.




CCL’s CEO and founder Callum Bastock said: “We are resolute in our commitment to innovating our sector. The whole team works tirelessly to make our customers’ lives easier and we are thrilled to be recognised by the great and the good of the transport and logistics sector at Multimodal, particularly considering the strength and size of the competition in our category, many of whom are global corporate brands. Essentially, we are here to help customers reduce costs and grow sustainably. Underpinning that is the significant investment we have made into our transport management system technology over recent years.”

Headquartered in Troon, CCL’s technology platform has been developed at the company’s Innovation Centre in Bellshill near Glasgow. CCL also has offices in Paisley, Derby, and Aylesbury.

The award comes a year on from CCL receiving global recognition for helping customers measure, manage, and minimise Scope 3 carbon emissions via its transport management system myCCL, with the Scotland-headquartered scale-up becoming the first UK logistics services group to be accredited by the Smart Freight Centre (SFC) under the GLEC framework.

Commenting on the performance of the business over the last twelve months Callum Bastock added: “The last year has been a challenging one for the global supply chain and logistics sector, but against that environment we’ve managed to grow revenue by 10 per cent, and more importantly secured additional contracts with UK and international customers for 2024, which is testament to the hard work of everyone across the business.”

