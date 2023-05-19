<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media...
Business Wire

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Githesh Ramamurthy, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Herb, will present at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, M.A.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of CCC’s investor relations website at https://ir.cccis.com/.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC Cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Contacts

Investor:
Bill Warmington

VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

312-229-2355

IR@cccis.com

Media:
Michelle Hellyar

Senior Director, Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

mhellyar@cccis.com

Articoli correlati

ISACA Board Director Niel Harper Secures a Role in Professional Standards Working Group of UK Cyber Security Council

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#isaca--The UK Cyber Security Council has announced that Niel Harper, a cybersecurity executive and member of the ISACA...
Continua a leggere

Inmarsat Selects SWISSto12’s HummingSat for I-8 Satellites to Power L-Band Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
The satellite operator has announced its new Inmarsat-8 small-satellites will launch in 2026 to provide crucial safety services and...
Continua a leggere

RingCentral Announces Repurchase of Approximately $461 Million of 2025 Notes

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ISACA Board Director Niel Harper Secures a Role in Professional Standards Working Group of...

Business Wire