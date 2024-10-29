CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform provider for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

“CCC delivered solid third quarter results, highlighted by 8% year-over-year revenue growth and 43% adjusted EBITDA margin. Our sustained performance in 2024 year-to-date reflects multiple new business wins, renewals, and contract expansions across our customer groups,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“We believe that our investments in artificial intelligence, the CCC IX Cloud™ platform, and our multi-sided network position us to continue to deliver new, high-ROI solutions that improve the operating efficiency and consumer experience of our customers’ mission-critical workflows,” continued Ramamurthy. “The high level of customer engagement we are seeing with our Emerging Solutions reinforces our confidence in our long-term growth outlook.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $238.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% from $221.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $183.4 million, representing a gross margin of 77%, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $163.1 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $185.9 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $172.1 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income was $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP operating income of $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $91.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted operating income of $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net loss of $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $62.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $101.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $92.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew 9% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

CCC had $286.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $778.0 million of total debt on September 30, 2024. The Company generated $63.3 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $49.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared with $60.5 million generated in cash from operating activities and $46.4 million in free cash flow in the third quarter of 2023.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

3rd Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

CCC launched CCC® Intelligent Reinspection, a new solution designed to help auto insurers streamline the review of incoming repair facility estimates, expediting repairer workflows and claims resolutions. Leveraging AI technology, CCC Intelligent Reinspection identifies areas for review and provides reason codes based on insurer rules, helping reinspectors review increasingly complex estimates quickly, reducing repair and claim cycle times so drivers can get back on the road sooner following a car accident.

CCC recently launched CCC® Payroll, a new solution designed to streamline payroll management for collision repair shops. Integrated into the CCC ONE® platform, CCC Payroll enables shops to track production and labor, and streamline payroll within a single system, simplifying the payroll process from start to finish and giving employees greater visibility into how their pay is calculated. The payroll services are provided through an integration with a third-party payroll processor.

Three months after the launch of CCC® Build Sheets on July 16, 2024, over 2,000 repair facilities have signed up for and are using the subscription service. CCC® Build Sheets is a new solution designed to streamline the repair process. Integrated directly into CCC ONE®, CCC® Build Sheets provides collision repairers with detailed vehicle specifications based on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), helping repairers write more complete estimates the first time, better understand the parts needed for repair, access information faster, improve efficiency, and enhance overall shop productivity.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, October 28, 2024, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Full Year Fiscal 2024 Revenue $ 242.5 million to $246.5 million $ 941.0 million to $945.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $ 103.0 million to $105.0 million $ 394.0 million to $396.0 million

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, October 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics on our business and results of operations; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; changes in our customers’ or the public’s perceptions regarding the use of artificial intelligence; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to expand or maintain our existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,303 $ 195,572 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $4,392 and $5,574 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 129,606 102,365 Income taxes receivable 298 1,798 Deferred contract costs 19,707 17,900 Other current assets 31,858 32,364 Total current assets 467,772 349,999 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 178,462 160,416 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 29,572 30,456 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 952,392 1,015,046 GOODWILL 1,417,724 1,417,724 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 1,760 1,672 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 21,396 22,302 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 35,243 43,197 TOTAL $ 3,114,549 $ 3,051,040 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 21,804 $ 16,324 Accrued expenses 57,598 71,478 Income taxes payable 1,986 3,689 Current portion of long-term debt 8,000 8,000 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 3,207 3,061 Operating lease liabilities 7,662 6,788 Deferred revenues 46,577 43,567 Total current liabilities 146,834 152,907 LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 762,639 767,504 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 162,424 195,365 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 25,268 27,692 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 47,682 50,796 WARRANT LIABILITIES — 51,501 OTHER LIABILITIES 9,316 6,414 Total liabilities 1,154,163 1,252,179 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 18 and 19) MEZZANINE EQUITY: Redeemable non-controlling interest 20,267 16,584 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 625,325,706 and 603,128,781 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 63 60 Additional paid-in capital 3,042,590 2,909,757 Accumulated deficit (1,101,487) (1,126,467) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,047) (1,073) Total stockholders’ equity 1,940,119 1,782,277 TOTAL $ 3,114,549 $ 3,051,040

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 238,481 $ 221,147 $ 698,336 $ 637,777 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization and impairment of acquired technologies 54,890 51,459 160,929 153,954 Amortization of acquired technologies 171 6,567 8,828 19,897 Impairment of acquired technologies — — — 431 Total cost of revenues 55,061 58,026 169,757 174,282 GROSS PROFIT 183,420 163,121 528,579 463,495 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 49,525 43,532 148,255 127,891 Selling and marketing 34,347 35,605 106,254 105,072 General and administrative 52,918 49,471 161,247 137,477 Amortization of intangible assets 17,942 17,942 53,826 54,030 Impairment of goodwill — — — 77,405 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 4,906 Total operating expenses 154,732 146,550 469,582 506,781 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 28,688 16,571 58,997 (43,286) INTEREST EXPENSE (16,379) (14,633) (49,434) (42,480) INTEREST INCOME 3,343 5,165 8,435 12,447 CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES — (26,223) 14,378 (45,403) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME—NET (2,587) (264) 1,606 1,114 PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 13,065 (19,384) 33,982 (117,608) INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT (8,933) (1,818) (9,002) 1,246 NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 4,132 (21,202) 24,980 (116,362) LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (1,320) (1,010) (3,683) (1,325) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,812 $ (22,212) $ 21,297 $ (117,687) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.04) $ 0.04 $ (0.19) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.04) $ 0.03 $ (0.19) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 615,857,231 624,976,557 608,073,087 620,841,922 Diluted 642,404,517 624,976,557 639,069,491 620,841,922 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 4,132 (21,202) 24,980 (116,362) Other comprehensive loss—Foreign currency translation adjustment 117 (23) 26 (274) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 4,249 (21,225) 25,006 (116,636) Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest (1,320) (1,010) (3,683) (1,325) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,929 $ (22,235) $ 21,323 $ (117,961)

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 24,980 $ (116,362) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 29,520 28,025 Amortization of intangible assets 62,654 73,927 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 82,742 Deferred income taxes (32,941) (40,785) Stock-based compensation 127,221 104,471 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,452 1,295 Amortization of discount on debt 191 170 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 4,775 (563) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (14,378) 45,403 Non-cash lease expense — 1,232 Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property 302 — Other 163 171 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net (27,237) (19,340) Deferred contract costs (1,807) (438) Other current assets 1,670 6,727 Deferred contract costs—Non-current 906 582 Other assets 1,724 (3,572) Operating lease assets 1,580 581 Income taxes (203) 12,223 Accounts payable 5,483 (9,368) Accrued expenses (14,896) (9,335) Operating lease liabilities (2,878) (1,181) Deferred revenues 3,024 6,646 Other liabilities (1,064) (113) Net cash provided by operating activities 170,241 163,138 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (45,073) (43,187) Net cash used in investing activities (45,073) (43,187) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23,997 23,051 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 5,745 4,761 Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards (57,519) (16,429) Payments of fees associated with the revolver debt modification (661) — Principal payments on long-term debt (6,000) (6,000) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (34,438) 5,383 NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1 (389) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 90,731 124,945 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 195,572 323,788 End of period $ 286,303 $ 448,733 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property $ 7,305 $ 1,923 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 48,294 $ 40,983 Cash paid for income taxes—Net $ 42,137 $ 27,316

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except profit margin percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (amounts in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit $ 183,420 $ 163,121 $ 528,579 $ 463,495 Amortization of acquired technologies 171 6,567 8,828 19,897 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax 2,337 2,432 7,617 6,906 Impairment of acquired technologies — — — 431 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 185,928 $ 172,120 $ 545,024 $ 490,729 Gross Profit Margin 77% 74% 76% 73% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 78% 78% 78% 77%

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses $ 154,732 $ 146,550 $ 469,582 $ 506,781 Amortization of intangible assets (17,942) (17,942) (53,826) (54,030) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax (40,306) (37,778) (125,827) (100,577) Litigation costs (1,614) (1,396) (3,813) (3,918) Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings (137) — (1,876) — M&A and integration costs — — (477) — Impairment of goodwill — — — (77,405) Impairment of intangible assets — — — (4,906) Adjusted operating expenses $ 94,733 $ 89,434 $ 283,763 $ 265,945

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 28,688 $ 16,571 $ 58,997 $ (43,286) Amortization of intangible assets 17,942 17,942 53,826 54,030 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 171 6,567 8,828 19,897 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 42,643 40,210 133,444 107,483 Litigation costs 1,614 1,396 3,813 3,918 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings 137 — 1,876 — M&A and integration costs — — 477 — Impairment of goodwill — — — 77,405 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 4,906 Impairment of acquired technologies – Cost of revenue — — — 431 Adjusted operating income $ 91,195 $ 82,686 $ 261,261 $ 224,784

