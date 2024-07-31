CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

“CCC delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 10% year-over-year revenue growth and 41% adjusted EBITDA margin. Our solid performance in the first half of 2024 reinforces our confidence in our durable business model, multisided network, and customer-focused innovation,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“Our significant investment in research and development over the past decade has enabled us to build a robust pipeline of new solutions that help our clients accelerate their digital transformation within the P&C economy,” continued Ramamurthy. “Strong client engagement and feedback across these new solutions increase our confidence in CCC’s long-term growth potential.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $232.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10% from $211.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $177.3 million, representing a gross margin of 76%, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $152.6 million, representing a gross margin of 72%, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $182.1 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $162.0 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income was $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP operating loss of $73.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $86.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted operating income of $71.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net loss of $97.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $56.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $95.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $80.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew 18% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

CCC had $237.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $780.0 million of total debt on June 30, 2024. The Company generated $51.8 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $36.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $69.6 million generated in cash from operating activities and $55.0 million in free cash flow in the second quarter of 2023.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

2nd Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

CCC recently launched CCC® Build Sheets, a new solution designed to streamline the repair process. Integrated directly into CCC ONE®, CCC® Build Sheets provides collision repairers with detailed vehicle specifications based on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), helping them write more complete estimates the first time, better understand the parts needed for the repair, access information faster, improve efficiency, and enhance overall shop productivity.

CCC continued to grow the breadth and depth of its network during the second quarter of 2024, adding over 600 collision repair facilities to its platform in 2024 year-to-date. CCC now has over 30,000 repair facilities on the CCC platform. CCC’s total customer count now exceeds 35,000, including over 5,500 parts suppliers, more than 300 insurers, and 13 of the top-15 automotive OEMs. By connecting these companies and digitizing processes across the ecosystem, CCC’s platform increases their ability to be productive, reduce leakage, and improve communication throughout the P&C insurance economy – which ultimately can result in claims being resolved faster.

Certain existing shareholders recently completed two secondary offerings of the Company’s common stock. The first offering of 50,000,000 shares closed in May 2024. The second offering of 30,000,000 shares closed in July 2024. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the existing stockholders in either offering. CCC’s publicly traded float1 has increased from approximately 30% of shares outstanding in October 2023 to over 70% of shares outstanding today.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, July 30, 2024, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Full Year Fiscal 2024 Revenue $ 236.0 million to $238.0 million $ 941.0 million to $945.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $ 97.0 million to $99.0 million $ 391.0 million to $395.0 million

1 As measured by Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, July 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,893 $ 195,572 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $4,079 and $5,574 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 120,932 102,365 Income taxes receivable 4,093 1,798 Deferred contract costs 19,427 17,900 Other current assets 26,589 32,364 Total current assets 408,934 349,999 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 176,391 160,416 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 29,799 30,456 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 970,505 1,015,046 GOODWILL 1,417,724 1,417,724 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 1,365 1,672 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 21,666 22,302 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 42,546 43,197 TOTAL $ 3,079,158 $ 3,051,040 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 20,954 $ 16,324 Accrued expenses 61,149 71,478 Income taxes payable 215 3,689 Current portion of long-term debt 8,000 8,000 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 3,157 3,061 Operating lease liabilities 7,128 6,788 Deferred revenues 45,988 43,567 Total current liabilities 146,591 152,907 LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 764,249 767,504 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 170,627 195,365 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 26,089 27,692 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 48,657 50,796 WARRANT LIABILITIES — 51,501 OTHER LIABILITIES 10,352 6,414 Total liabilities 1,166,565 1,252,179 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 18 and 19) MEZZANINE EQUITY: Redeemable non-controlling interest 18,947 16,584 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 622,795,101 and 603,128,781 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 62 60 Additional paid-in capital 3,000,367 2,909,757 Accumulated deficit (1,105,619) (1,126,467) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,164) (1,073) Total stockholders’ equity 1,893,646 1,782,277 TOTAL $ 3,079,158 $ 3,051,040

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 232,618 $ 211,710 $ 459,855 $ 416,630 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization and impairment of acquired technologies 53,231 52,047 106,038 102,494 Amortization of acquired technologies 2,090 6,646 8,657 13,331 Impairment of acquired technologies — 431 — 431 Total cost of revenues 55,321 59,124 114,695 116,256 GROSS PROFIT 177,297 152,586 345,160 300,374 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 49,253 43,363 98,730 84,359 Selling and marketing 36,321 35,936 71,907 69,467 General and administrative 51,268 46,141 108,329 88,006 Amortization of intangible assets 17,942 18,022 35,884 36,088 Impairment of goodwill — 77,405 — 77,405 Impairment of intangible assets — 4,906 — 4,906 Total operating expenses 154,784 225,773 314,850 360,231 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 22,513 (73,187) 30,310 (59,857) INTEREST EXPENSE (16,602) (14,014) (33,054) (27,846) INTEREST INCOME 2,625 4,023 5,092 7,282 CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES 15,963 (20,375) 14,378 (19,180) OTHER INCOME—Net 1,253 3,928 4,191 1,377 PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 25,752 (99,625) 20,917 (98,224) INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT (4,307) 2,281 (69) 3,064 NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 21,445 (97,344) 20,848 (95,160) LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (1,221) (315) (2,363) (315) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 20,224 $ (97,659) $ 18,485 $ (95,475) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.16) $ 0.03 $ (0.15) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.16) $ 0.03 $ (0.15) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 609,997,114 621,235,776 604,138,246 618,740,340 Diluted 638,367,745 621,235,776 636,990,633 618,740,340 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 21,445 (97,344) 20,848 (95,160) Other comprehensive loss—Foreign currency translation adjustment (16) (285) (91) (251) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 21,429 (97,629) 20,757 (95,411) Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest (1,221) (315) (2,363) (315) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 20,208 $ (97,944) $ 18,394 $ (95,726)

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 20,848 $ (95,160) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 19,160 17,966 Amortization of intangible assets 44,541 49,419 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 82,742 Deferred income taxes (24,738) (23,791) Stock-based compensation 85,096 64,720 Amortization of deferred financing fees 927 851 Amortization of discount on debt 125 111 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 134 (1,009) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (14,378) 19,180 Non-cash lease expense — 1,232 Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property 302 — Other 68 115 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net (18,553) 2,322 Deferred contract costs (1,527) (315) Other current assets 5,860 7,116 Deferred contract costs—Non-current 636 681 Other assets 391 (5,267) Operating lease assets 1,152 (5) Income taxes (5,769) 772 Accounts payable 4,633 (8,534) Accrued expenses (12,739) (14,975) Operating lease liabilities (2,236) (249) Deferred revenues 2,437 4,825 Other liabilities 639 (115) Net cash provided by operating activities 107,009 102,632 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (31,224) (29,084) Net cash used in investing activities (31,224) (29,084) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21,561 20,827 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,833 1,326 Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards (52,722) (11,539) Principal payments on long-term debt (4,000) (4,000) Net cash used in financing activities (33,328) 6,614 NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (136) (373) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 42,321 79,789 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 195,572 323,788 End of period $ 237,893 $ 403,577 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property $ 7,218 $ 550 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 31,739 $ 26,946 Cash paid for income taxes—Net $ 30,567 $ 19,954

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except profit margin percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit $ 177,297 $ 152,586 $ 345,160 $ 300,374 Amortization of acquired technologies 2,090 6,646 8,657 13,331 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax 2,693 2,358 5,280 4,473 Impairment of acquired technologies — 431 — 431 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 182,080 $ 162,021 $ 359,097 $ 318,609 Gross Profit Margin 76% 72% 75% 72% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 78% 77% 78% 76%

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses $ 154,784 $ 225,773 $ 314,850 $ 360,231 Amortization of intangible assets (17,942) (18,022) (35,884) (36,088) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax (38,075) (33,706) (85,520) (62,799) Litigation costs (1,624) (1,537) (2,200) (2,523) M&A and integration costs — — (477) — Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings (1,046) — (1,738) — Impairment of goodwill — (77,405) — (77,405) Impairment of intangible assets — (4,906) — (4,906) Adjusted operating expenses $ 96,097 $ 90,197 $ 189,031 $ 176,510

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 22,513 $ (73,187) $ 30,310 $ (59,857) Amortization of intangible assets 17,942 18,022 35,884 36,088 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 2,090 6,646 8,657 13,331 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 40,768 36,064 90,800 67,272 Litigation costs 1,624 1,537 2,200 2,523 M&A and integration costs — — 477 — Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings 1,046 — 1,738 — Impairment of goodwill — 77,405 — 77,405 Impairment of intangible assets — 4,906 — 4,906 Impairment of acquired technologies – Cost of revenue — 431 — 431 Adjusted operating income $ 85,983 $ 71,824 $ 170,066 $ 142,099

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except for EBITDA margin percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 21,445 $ (97,344) $ 20,848 $ (95,160) Interest expense 16,602 14,014 33,054 27,846 Interest income (2,625) (4,023) (5,092) (7,282) Income tax benefit 4,307 (2,281) 69 (3,064) Amortization of intangible assets 17,942 18,022 35,884 36,088 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 2,090 6,646 8,657 13,331 Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property 2,299 2,187 4,164 4,414 Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property—Cost of revenue 7,418 6,573 14,996 13,552 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 40,768 36,064 90,800 67,272 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 852 (3,613) 134 (1,009) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (15,963) 20,375 (14,378) 19,180 Income from derivative instruments (2,008) — (4,039) — Litigation costs 1,624 1,537 2,200 2,523 M&A and integration costs — — 477 — Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings 1,046 — 1,738 — Impairment of goodwill — 77,405 — 77,405 Impairment of intangible assets — 4,906 — 4,906 Impairment of acquired technologies – Cost of Revenue — 431 — 431 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,797 $ 80,899 $ 189,512 $ 160,433 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 41% 38% 41% 39%

