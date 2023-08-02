CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
“CCC delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 10% year-over-year revenue growth and 38% adjusted EBITDA margin. The strong performance in the first half of 2023 included multiple large renewals and relationship expansions that reinforce our confidence in our ability to deliver on our strategic and financial objectives,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.
“We estimate that as a result of the continued macro pressures facing our customers, the cumulative annual cycle time for automotive claims in the U.S. increased to more than 2 billion days in 2022,” continued Ramamurthy. “This staggering figure underscores the importance of delivering effective and integrated state-of-the-art capabilities to help our clients in the P&C insurance economy address operational efficiency. Our solutions and use of AI are helping to do just that by helping customers to reduce the cycle time, administrative cost, and environmental impact of the claims process.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Revenue
- Total revenue was $211.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 10% from $192.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Profitability
- GAAP gross profit was $152.6 million, representing a gross margin of 72%, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $139.9 million, representing a gross margin of 73%, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit was $162.0 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $148.4 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP operating loss was $73.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP operating income of $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $71.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted operating income of $66.7 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net loss was $97.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP net income of $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income was $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted net income of $37.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $80.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $73.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 10% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022.
Liquidity
- CCC had $403.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $788.0 million of total debt on June 30, 2023. The Company generated $69.6 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $55.0 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared with $40.8 million generated in cash from operating activities and $29.6 million in free cash flow in the second quarter of 2022.
The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
2nd Quarter and Recent Business Highlights
- A top-20 auto insurer and long-time customer of CCC’s Casualty solutions added CCC’s full suite of Automobile Physical Damage (“APD”) solutions in the second quarter of 2023, including CCC® Estimate-STP. The client will be transitioning services from multiple vendors onto CCC’s platform and reflects the significant opportunity and numerous ways available to CCC to expand its solutions with the U.S.’s largest insurers.
- CCC is a leader in the Casualty solutions market and recently rolled out a new computer vision AI technology for Casualty claims that can predict potential physical injuries to the occupants of a vehicle involved in an accident based on photos of the damaged vehicles. In the second quarter of 2023, CCC added and expanded Casualty relationships with new and existing customers.
- CCC continued to grow the breadth and depth of its network during the second quarter of 2023 by expanding the participation of 2 leading OEMs and signing a multi-year extension with one of the leading aftermarket parts suppliers. In addition, CCC has added nearly 1,000 repair facilities year to date. CCC’s total customer count now exceeds 35,000 and includes over 29,000 repair facilities, over 4,500 parts suppliers, more than 300 insurers, and 13 of the top-15 automotive OEMs. By connecting these companies and digitizing processes across the ecosystem, CCC’s platform increases their ability to be productive, reduce leakage, and improve communication throughout the P&C insurance economy – which ultimately can result in claims being resolved faster.
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today, August 1, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:
|
|
|
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023
|
|
|
Full Year Fiscal 2023
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
215 million to $217 million
|
|
|
$
|
851 million to $855 million
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
86 million to $88 million
|
|
|
$
|
337 million to $341 million
|
Conference Call Information
CCC will host a conference call today, August 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 35,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.
This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.
|
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
403,577
|
$
|
323,788
|
Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $5,874 and $5,339 as of June 30, 2023 and
|
|
96,139
|
|
98,353
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
5,830
|
|
4,015
|
Deferred contract costs
|
|
16,871
|
|
16,556
|
Other current assets
|
|
29,240
|
|
36,358
|
Total current assets
|
|
551,657
|
|
479,070
|
SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net
|
|
153,539
|
|
146,443
|
OPERATING LEASE ASSETS
|
|
31,647
|
|
32,874
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net
|
|
1,064,064
|
|
1,118,819
|
GOODWILL
|
|
1,417,724
|
|
1,495,129
|
DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net
|
|
1,979
|
|
2,286
|
DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS
|
|
19,480
|
|
20,161
|
EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT
|
|
10,228
|
|
10,228
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
52,072
|
|
45,911
|
TOTAL
|
$
|
3,302,390
|
$
|
3,350,921
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
19,084
|
$
|
27,599
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
54,711
|
|
71,445
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
3,509
|
|
922
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
8,000
|
|
8,000
|
Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net
|
|
2,967
|
|
2,876
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
7,049
|
|
5,484
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
40,064
|
|
35,239
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
135,384
|
|
151,565
|
LONG-TERM DEBT—Net
|
|
770,787
|
|
774,132
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net
|
|
217,907
|
|
241,698
|
LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net
|
|
29,246
|
|
30,752
|
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
|
|
52,431
|
|
54,245
|
WARRANT LIABILITIES
|
|
55,585
|
|
36,405
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
1,550
|
|
2,658
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,262,890
|
|
1,291,455
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 19 and 20)
|
MEZZANINE EQUITY:
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest
|
|
14,494
|
|
14,179
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 631,982,491 and
|
|
63
|
|
62
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,829,184
|
|
2,754,055
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(803,106)
|
|
(707,946)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(1,135)
|
|
(884)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
2,025,006
|
|
2,045,287
|
TOTAL
|
$
|
3,302,390
|
$
|
3,350,921
|
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
REVENUES
|
$
|
211,710
|
$
|
192,786
|
$
|
416,630
|
$
|
379,609
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization and impairment of acquired technologies
|
|
52,047
|
|
46,095
|
|
102,494
|
|
88,795
|
Amortization of acquired technologies
|
|
6,646
|
|
6,750
|
|
13,331
|
|
13,445
|
Impairment of acquired technologies
|
|
431
|
|
—
|
|
431
|
|
—
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
59,124
|
|
52,845
|
|
116,256
|
|
102,240
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
152,586
|
|
139,941
|
|
300,374
|
|
277,369
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Research and development
|
|
43,363
|
|
38,758
|
|
84,359
|
|
74,438
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
35,936
|
|
31,091
|
|
69,467
|
|
57,894
|
General and administrative
|
|
46,141
|
|
39,509
|
|
88,006
|
|
83,717
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
18,022
|
|
18,066
|
|
36,088
|
|
36,146
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
77,405
|
|
—
|
|
77,405
|
|
—
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
4,906
|
|
—
|
|
4,906
|
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
225,773
|
|
127,424
|
|
360,231
|
|
252,195
|
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME
|
|
(73,187)
|
|
12,517
|
|
(59,857)
|
|
25,174
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
(14,014)
|
|
(7,944)
|
|
(27,846)
|
|
(15,285)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
4,023
|
|
—
|
|
7,282
|
|
—
|
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS
|
|
3,613
|
|
—
|
|
1,009
|
|
—
|
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES
|
|
(20,375)
|
|
21,004
|
|
(19,180)
|
|
23,140
|
GAIN ON SALE OF COST METHOD INVESTMENT
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
3,578
|
OTHER INCOME—Net
|
|
315
|
|
112
|
|
368
|
|
194
|
PRETAX (LOSS) INCOME
|
|
(99,625)
|
|
25,689
|
|
(98,224)
|
|
36,801
|
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (PROVISION)
|
|
2,281
|
|
(10,125)
|
|
3,064
|
|
(9,262)
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING
|
|
(97,344)
|
|
15,564
|
|
(95,160)
|
|
27,539
|
LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|
|
(315)
|
|
—
|
|
(315)
|
|
—
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT
|
$
|
(97,659)
|
$
|
15,564
|
$
|
(95,475)
|
$
|
27,539
|
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
$
|
0.05
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
$
|
0.04
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share
|
Basic
|
|
621,235,776
|
|
605,948,628
|
|
618,740,340
|
|
604,534,589
|
Diluted
|
|
621,235,776
|
|
639,964,696
|
|
618,740,340
|
|
640,650,297
|
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME:
|
Net (loss) income including non-controlling interest
|
|
(97,344)
|
|
15,564
|
|
(95,160)
|
|
27,539
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)—Foreign currency translation
|
|
(285)
|
|
(303)
|
|
(251)
|
|
(294)
|
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME INCLUDING
|
|
(97,629)
|
|
15,261
|
|
(95,411)
|
|
27,245
|
Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest
|
|
(315)
|
|
—
|
|
(315)
|
|
—
|
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC
|
$
|
(97,944)
|
$
|
15,261
|
$
|
(95,726)
|
$
|
27,245
|
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(95,160)
|
$
|
27,539
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property
|
|
17,966
|
|
13,490
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
49,419
|
|
49,591
|
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
82,742
|
|
—
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(23,791)
|
|
(43,703)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
64,720
|
|
52,047
|
Amortization of deferred financing fees
|
|
851
|
|
949
|
Amortization of discount on debt
|
|
111
|
|
131
|
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|
|
(1,009)
|
|
—
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
19,180
|
|
(23,140)
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
1,232
|
|
2,152
|
Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property
|
|
—
|
|
795
|
Gain on sale of cost method investment
|
|
—
|
|
(3,578)
|
Other
|
|
115
|
|
47
|
Changes in:
|
Accounts receivable—Net
|
|
2,322
|
|
(4,027)
|
Deferred contract costs
|
|
(315)
|
|
(952)
|
Other current assets
|
|
7,116
|
|
15,463
|
Deferred contract costs—Non-current
|
|
681
|
|
2,248
|
Other assets
|
|
(5,267)
|
|
(9,935)
|
Operating lease assets
|
|
(5)
|
|
1,576
|
Income taxes
|
|
772
|
|
13,851
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(8,534)
|
|
3,204
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
(14,975)
|
|
(7,949)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(249)
|
|
(4,308)
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
4,825
|
|
2,256
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(115)
|
|
(62)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
102,632
|
|
87,685
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Purchases of software, equipment, and property
|
|
(29,084)
|
|
(25,469)
|
Acquisition of Safekeep, Inc., net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
(32,242)
|
Proceeds from sale of cost method investment
|
|
—
|
|
3,892
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(29,084)
|
|
(53,819)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
20,827
|
|
15,511
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
1,326
|
|
—
|
Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards
|
|
(11,539)
|
|
—
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
(4,000)
|
|
(4,000)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
6,614
|
|
11,511
|
NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
(373)
|
|
(281)
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
79,789
|
|
45,096
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|
Beginning of period
|
|
323,788
|
|
182,544
|
End of period
|
$
|
403,577
|
$
|
227,640
|
NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property
|
$
|
550
|
$
|
—
|
Contingent consideration related to business acquisition
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
200
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
26,946
|
$
|
14,153
|
Cash paid for income taxes—Net
|
$
|
19,954
|
$
|
38,946
|
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands, except profit margin percentage data)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Gross Profit
|
$
|
152,586
|
$
|
139,941
|
$
|
300,374
|
$
|
277,369
|
Amortization of acquired technologies
|
|
6,646
|
|
6,750
|
|
13,331
|
|
13,445
|
Impairment of acquired technologies
|
|
431
|
|
—
|
|
431
|
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax
|
|
2,358
|
|
1,680
|
|
4,473
|
|
2,613
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$
|
162,021
|
$
|
148,371
|
$
|
318,609
|
$
|
293,427
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
|
72%
|
|
73%
|
|
72%
|
|
73%
|
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
|
|
77%
|
|
77%
|
|
76%
|
|
77%
|
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Operating expenses
|
$
|
225,773
|
$
|
127,424
|
$
|
360,231
|
$
|
252,195
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
(18,022)
|
|
(18,066)
|
|
(36,088)
|
|
(36,146)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
(77,405)
|
|
—
|
|
(77,405)
|
|
—
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
(4,906)
|
|
—
|
|
(4,906)
|
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax
|
|
(33,706)
|
|
(26,973)
|
|
(62,799)
|
|
(50,695)
|
Plaintiff litigation costs
|
|
(1,537)
|
|
—
|
|
(2,523)
|
|
—
|
M&A and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
(348)
|
|
—
|
|
(1,756)
|
Lease overlap costs
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,222)
|
Lease abandonment
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,338)
|
Business Combination transaction and related costs
|
|
—
|
|
(324)
|
|
—
|
|
(1,056)
|
Net costs related to divestiture
|
|
—
|
|
6
|
|
—
|
|
(53)
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$
|
90,197
|
$
|
81,719
|
$
|
176,510
|
$
|
159,929
|
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Operating (loss) income
|
$
|
(73,187)
|
$
|
12,517
|
$
|
(59,857)
|
$
|
25,174
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
18,022
|
|
18,066
|
|
36,088
|
|
36,146
|
Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue
|
|
6,646
|
|
6,750
|
|
13,331
|
|
13,445
|
Impairment of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue
|
|
431
|
|
—
|
|
431
|
|
—
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
77,405
|
|
—
|
|
77,405
|
|
—
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
4,906
|
|
—
|
|
4,906
|
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax
|
|
36,064
|
|
28,653
|
|
67,272
|
|
53,308
|
Plaintiff litigation costs
|
|
1,537
|
|
—
|
|
2,523
|
|
—
|
M&A and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
348
|
|
—
|
|
1,756
|
Lease overlap costs
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,222
|
Lease abandonment
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,338
|
Business Combination transaction and related costs
|
|
—
|
|
324
|
|
—
|
|
1,056
|
Net costs related to divestiture
|
|
—
|
|
(6)
|
|
—
|
|
53
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
71,824
|
$
|
66,652
|
$
|
142,099
|
$
|
133,498
