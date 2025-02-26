CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform provider for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

“CCC delivered another year of solid financial performance, with year-over-year revenue growth in 2024 of 9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%. We made significant investments in 2024 to deliver AI-based innovation and operational performance to our customers, introducing the largest number of new solutions in CCC’s history while continuing to expand our multi-sided network,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“In addition to our investments in artificial intelligence and the CCC IX Cloud™ platform, our acquisition of EvolutionIQ helps to accelerate our vision of deploying intelligent experiences across the insurance economy,” continued Ramamurthy. “Positive customer feedback regarding these investments reinforces our confidence in our durable business model and long-term growth outlook.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $246.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% from $228.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $185.2 million, representing a gross margin of 75%, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $172.7 million, representing a gross margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $187.7 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $181.5 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 79%, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income was $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP operating income of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $92.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted operating income of $90.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net income of $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $64.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $106.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $100.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew 6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $944.8 million for the full year of 2024, an increase of 9% from $866.4 million for the full year of 2023.

Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $713.8 million, representing a gross margin of 76% for the full year of 2024, compared with $636.2 million, representing a gross margin of 73% for the full year of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $732.7 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78% for the full year of 2024, compared with $672.2 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78% for the full year of 2023.

GAAP operating income was $80.1 million for the full year of 2024, compared with GAAP operating loss of $23.9 million for the full year of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $354.2 million for the full year of 2024, compared with adjusted operating income of $315.4 million for the full year of 2023.

GAAP net income was $31.2 million for the full year of 2024, compared with GAAP net loss of $90.1 million for the full year of 2023. Adjusted net income was $238.1 million for the full year of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $210.5 million for the full year of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $397.4 million for the full year of 2024, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $353.4 million for the full year of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew 12% in the full year of 2024 compared with the full year of 2023.

Liquidity

CCC had $399.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $776.0 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company generated $283.9 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $230.9 million for the full year of 2024, compared with $250.0 million in cash generated from operating activities and $195.0 million in free cash flow for the full year of 2023.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

4th Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

CCC completed the previously announced acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc. (“EvolutionIQ”), the leading platform for AI-powered guidance for disability and injury claims management. The acquisition expands CCC’s market reach into strategic adjacencies – disability and workers’ compensation – while strengthening CCC’s industry-leading AI-powered SaaS platform through the addition of transformative AI capabilities, including Medical Summarization and Next Best Action, that we believe will revolutionize how insurance claims are resolved.

CCC strengthened its automotive collision repair facility customer group, growing revenue through a combination of new logos, cross-selling, and upselling. In 2024, CCC added over 1,000 new rooftops and now has over 30,500 repair facilities on the CCC ONE® network. More than 10,000 of these collision repairers are actively using AI-powered solutions in production environments.

CCC recently renewed a top 20 auto insurer (based on direct premium written) for a 5-year extension, and had numerous cross-selling successes, including several insurance clients who expanded their suite of Casualty solutions. In addition, we expanded the use of intelligent solutions, including Estimate-STP, which is now live at over 40 insurers, and Subrogation, which is now live at over 20 insurers.

The board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million. Under the repurchase authorization, CCC is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or accelerated share repurchases. The repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase shares and the specific timing and amount of repurchases may vary based on available capital resources, market conditions, management’s discretion, securities law limitations, and other factors. Repurchases, if any, will be funded out of available liquidity and free cash flow.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 25, 2025, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Full Year Fiscal 2025 Revenue $ 249.0 million to $250.5 million $ 1.055 billion to $1.065 billion Adjusted EBITDA $ 92.5 million to $94.0 million $ 417.0 million to $427.0 million

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, February 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics on our business and results of operations; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; changes in our customers’ or the public’s perceptions regarding the use of artificial intelligence; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to expand or maintain our existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (In thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 398,983 $ 195,572 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $4,692 and $5,574 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 106,578 102,365 Income taxes receivable 7,743 1,798 Deferred contract costs 22,373 17,900 Other current assets 28,973 32,364 Total current assets 564,650 349,999 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 172,079 160,416 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 29,762 30,456 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 934,278 1,015,046 GOODWILL 1,417,724 1,417,724 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 1,743 1,672 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 18,692 22,302 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 34,062 43,197 TOTAL $ 3,183,218 $ 3,051,040 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 18,393 $ 16,324 Accrued expenses 72,543 71,478 Income taxes payable 80 3,689 Current portion of long-term debt 8,000 8,000 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 3,257 3,061 Operating lease liabilities 7,658 6,788 Deferred revenues 44,915 43,567 Total current liabilities 154,846 152,907 LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 761,053 767,504 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 164,844 195,365 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 24,435 27,692 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 47,235 50,796 WARRANT LIABILITIES — 51,501 OTHER LIABILITIES 11,303 6,414 Total liabilities 1,163,716 1,252,179 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 22 and 23) MEZZANINE EQUITY: Redeemable non-controlling interest 21,679 16,584 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 629,207,115 and 603,128,781 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 63 60 Additional paid-in capital 3,094,182 2,909,757 Accumulated deficit (1,095,227 ) (1,126,467 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,195 ) (1,073 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,997,823 1,782,277 TOTAL $ 3,183,218 $ 3,051,040

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 246,464 $ 228,601 $ 944,800 $ 866,378 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization and impairment of acquired technologies 61,068 49,370 221,997 203,324 Amortization of acquired technologies 172 6,567 9,000 26,464 Impairment of acquired technologies — — — 431 Total cost of revenues (1) 61,240 55,937 230,997 230,219 GROSS PROFIT 185,224 172,664 713,803 636,159 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (1) 53,238 45,215 201,493 173,106 Selling and marketing (1) 35,963 35,779 142,217 140,851 General and administrative (1) 56,973 54,367 218,220 191,844 Amortization of intangible assets 17,942 17,942 71,768 71,972 Impairment of goodwill — — — 77,405 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 4,906 Total operating expenses 164,116 153,303 633,698 660,084 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 21,108 19,361 80,105 (23,925 ) INTEREST EXPENSE (15,174 ) (16,652 ) (64,608 ) (63,577 ) INTEREST INCOME 3,768 3,806 12,203 16,252 CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES — 30,308 14,378 (15,096 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)—Net 630 (3,761 ) 2,236 1,799 PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 10,332 33,062 44,314 (84,547 ) INCOME TAX PROVISION (4,072 ) (6,770 ) (13,074 ) (5,524 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 6,260 26,292 31,240 (90,071 ) LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (1,412 ) (1,080 ) (5,095 ) (2,405 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS 4,848 25,212 26,145 (92,476 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) Diluted (2) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 618,767,992 609,128,048 610,761,424 617,889,384 Diluted 648,544,705 609,387,346 641,875,525 617,889,384 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 6,260 26,292 31,240 (90,071 ) Other comprehensive income (loss)—Foreign currency translation adjustment (148 ) 85 (122 ) (189 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 6,112 26,377 31,118 (90,260 ) Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest (1,412 ) (1,080 ) (5,095 ) (2,405 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 4,700 $ 25,297 $ 26,023 $ (92,665 ) (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three months ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenues $ 2,291 $ 2,207 $ 9,342 $ 8,802 Research and development 12,441 6,634 47,191 25,467 Sales and marketing 8,933 7,940 28,083 33,204 General and administrative 20,152 23,266 86,422 77,045 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 43,817 $ 40,047 $ 171,038 $ 144,518 (2) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute diluted earnings per share of common stock (in thousands, except for share data): Three months ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator Net income (loss) $ 6,260 $ 26,292 $ 31,240 $ (90,071 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest (1,412 ) (1,080 ) (5,095 ) (2,405 ) Change in fair value of in-the-money warrant liabilities — (30,308 ) — — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 4,848 $ (5,096 ) $ 26,145 $ (92,476 ) Denominator Weighted average shares of common stock - basic 618,767,992 609,128,048 610,761,424 617,889,384 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 29,776,713 — 31,114,101 — Dilutive effect of assumed conversion of warrants — 259,298 — — Weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 648,544,705 609,387,346 641,875,525 617,889,384

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (In thousands) Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 31,240 $ (90,071 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 42,908 36,902 Amortization of intangible assets 80,768 98,436 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 82,742 Deferred income taxes (30,521 ) (46,333 ) Stock-based compensation 171,038 144,518 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,871 1,753 Amortization of discount on debt 261 233 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 5,233 5,743 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (14,378 ) 15,096 Change in fair value of estimated contingent consideration (100 ) — Non-cash lease expense — 1,232 Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property 302 79 Other 221 620 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net (4,196 ) (4,001 ) Deferred contract costs (4,473 ) (1,344 ) Other current assets 4,319 4,046 Deferred contract costs—Non-current 3,610 (2,141 ) Other assets 2,771 (3,649 ) Operating lease assets 2,301 1,186 Income taxes (7,147 ) 4,984 Accounts payable 2,070 (11,270 ) Accrued expenses 797 1,041 Operating lease liabilities (4,298 ) (2,145 ) Deferred revenues 1,355 8,321 Other liabilities (2,066 ) 4,055 Net cash provided by operating activities 283,886 250,033 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (53,012 ) (55,032 ) Net cash used in investing activities (53,012 ) (55,032 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 33,506 25,381 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 5,745 4,761 Principal payments on long-term debt (8,000 ) (8,000 ) Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards (57,826 ) (16,715 ) Payment of fees associated with the revolver debt modification (719 ) — Repurchase of common stock — (328,453 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,294 ) (323,026 ) NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (169 ) (191 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 203,411 (128,216 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 195,572 323,788 End of period $ 398,983 $ 195,572 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property $ 7,154 $ 2,044 Fair value of redemmed private warrants $ 37,122 $ — SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 62,898 $ 61,367 Cash paid for income taxes—Net $ 50,742 $ 42,948

