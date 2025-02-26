CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform provider for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.
“CCC delivered another year of solid financial performance, with year-over-year revenue growth in 2024 of 9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%. We made significant investments in 2024 to deliver AI-based innovation and operational performance to our customers, introducing the largest number of new solutions in CCC’s history while continuing to expand our multi-sided network,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.
“In addition to our investments in artificial intelligence and the CCC IX Cloud™ platform, our acquisition of EvolutionIQ helps to accelerate our vision of deploying intelligent experiences across the insurance economy,” continued Ramamurthy. “Positive customer feedback regarding these investments reinforces our confidence in our durable business model and long-term growth outlook.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue
- Total revenue was $246.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% from $228.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Profitability
- GAAP gross profit was $185.2 million, representing a gross margin of 75%, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $172.7 million, representing a gross margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $187.7 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $181.5 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 79%, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- GAAP operating income was $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP operating income of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $92.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted operating income of $90.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- GAAP net income was $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net income of $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $64.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $106.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $100.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew 6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue
- Total revenue was $944.8 million for the full year of 2024, an increase of 9% from $866.4 million for the full year of 2023.
Profitability
- GAAP gross profit was $713.8 million, representing a gross margin of 76% for the full year of 2024, compared with $636.2 million, representing a gross margin of 73% for the full year of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $732.7 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78% for the full year of 2024, compared with $672.2 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78% for the full year of 2023.
- GAAP operating income was $80.1 million for the full year of 2024, compared with GAAP operating loss of $23.9 million for the full year of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $354.2 million for the full year of 2024, compared with adjusted operating income of $315.4 million for the full year of 2023.
- GAAP net income was $31.2 million for the full year of 2024, compared with GAAP net loss of $90.1 million for the full year of 2023. Adjusted net income was $238.1 million for the full year of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $210.5 million for the full year of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $397.4 million for the full year of 2024, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $353.4 million for the full year of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew 12% in the full year of 2024 compared with the full year of 2023.
Liquidity
- CCC had $399.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $776.0 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company generated $283.9 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $230.9 million for the full year of 2024, compared with $250.0 million in cash generated from operating activities and $195.0 million in free cash flow for the full year of 2023.
The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
4th Quarter and Recent Business Highlights
- CCC completed the previously announced acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc. (“EvolutionIQ”), the leading platform for AI-powered guidance for disability and injury claims management. The acquisition expands CCC’s market reach into strategic adjacencies – disability and workers’ compensation – while strengthening CCC’s industry-leading AI-powered SaaS platform through the addition of transformative AI capabilities, including Medical Summarization and Next Best Action, that we believe will revolutionize how insurance claims are resolved.
- CCC strengthened its automotive collision repair facility customer group, growing revenue through a combination of new logos, cross-selling, and upselling. In 2024, CCC added over 1,000 new rooftops and now has over 30,500 repair facilities on the CCC ONE® network. More than 10,000 of these collision repairers are actively using AI-powered solutions in production environments.
- CCC recently renewed a top 20 auto insurer (based on direct premium written) for a 5-year extension, and had numerous cross-selling successes, including several insurance clients who expanded their suite of Casualty solutions. In addition, we expanded the use of intelligent solutions, including Estimate-STP, which is now live at over 40 insurers, and Subrogation, which is now live at over 20 insurers.
- The board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million. Under the repurchase authorization, CCC is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or accelerated share repurchases. The repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase shares and the specific timing and amount of repurchases may vary based on available capital resources, market conditions, management’s discretion, securities law limitations, and other factors. Repurchases, if any, will be funded out of available liquidity and free cash flow.
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today, February 25, 2025, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:
First Quarter Fiscal 2025
Full Year Fiscal 2025
Revenue
$
249.0 million to $250.5 million
$
1.055 billion to $1.065 billion
Adjusted EBITDA
$
92.5 million to $94.0 million
$
417.0 million to $427.0 million
Conference Call Information
CCC will host a conference call today, February 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
398,983
$
195,572
Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $4,692 and $5,574 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
106,578
102,365
Income taxes receivable
7,743
1,798
Deferred contract costs
22,373
17,900
Other current assets
28,973
32,364
Total current assets
564,650
349,999
SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net
172,079
160,416
OPERATING LEASE ASSETS
29,762
30,456
INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net
934,278
1,015,046
GOODWILL
1,417,724
1,417,724
DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net
1,743
1,672
DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS
18,692
22,302
EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT
10,228
10,228
OTHER ASSETS
34,062
43,197
TOTAL
$
3,183,218
$
3,051,040
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
18,393
$
16,324
Accrued expenses
72,543
71,478
Income taxes payable
80
3,689
Current portion of long-term debt
8,000
8,000
Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net
3,257
3,061
Operating lease liabilities
7,658
6,788
Deferred revenues
44,915
43,567
Total current liabilities
154,846
152,907
LONG-TERM DEBT—Net
761,053
767,504
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net
164,844
195,365
LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net
24,435
27,692
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
47,235
50,796
WARRANT LIABILITIES
—
51,501
OTHER LIABILITIES
11,303
6,414
Total liabilities
1,163,716
1,252,179
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 22 and 23)
MEZZANINE EQUITY:
Redeemable non-controlling interest
21,679
16,584
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 629,207,115 and 603,128,781 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
63
60
Additional paid-in capital
3,094,182
2,909,757
Accumulated deficit
(1,095,227
)
(1,126,467
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,195
)
(1,073
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,997,823
1,782,277
TOTAL
$
3,183,218
$
3,051,040
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
$
246,464
$
228,601
$
944,800
$
866,378
COST OF REVENUES
Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization and impairment of acquired technologies
61,068
49,370
221,997
203,324
Amortization of acquired technologies
172
6,567
9,000
26,464
Impairment of acquired technologies
—
—
—
431
Total cost of revenues (1)
61,240
55,937
230,997
230,219
GROSS PROFIT
185,224
172,664
713,803
636,159
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development (1)
53,238
45,215
201,493
173,106
Selling and marketing (1)
35,963
35,779
142,217
140,851
General and administrative (1)
56,973
54,367
218,220
191,844
Amortization of intangible assets
17,942
17,942
71,768
71,972
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
77,405
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
—
4,906
Total operating expenses
164,116
153,303
633,698
660,084
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
21,108
19,361
80,105
(23,925
)
INTEREST EXPENSE
(15,174
)
(16,652
)
(64,608
)
(63,577
)
INTEREST INCOME
3,768
3,806
12,203
16,252
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES
—
30,308
14,378
(15,096
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)—Net
630
(3,761
)
2,236
1,799
PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)
10,332
33,062
44,314
(84,547
)
INCOME TAX PROVISION
(4,072
)
(6,770
)
(13,074
)
(5,524
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
6,260
26,292
31,240
(90,071
)
LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
(1,412
)
(1,080
)
(5,095
)
(2,405
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
4,848
25,212
26,145
(92,476
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
(0.15
)
Diluted (2)
$
0.01
$
(0.01
)
$
0.04
$
(0.15
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
618,767,992
609,128,048
610,761,424
617,889,384
Diluted
648,544,705
609,387,346
641,875,525
617,889,384
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest
6,260
26,292
31,240
(90,071
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)—Foreign currency translation adjustment
(148
)
85
(122
)
(189
)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
6,112
26,377
31,118
(90,260
)
Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest
(1,412
)
(1,080
)
(5,095
)
(2,405
)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
$
4,700
$
25,297
$
26,023
$
(92,665
)
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
Three months ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenues
$
2,291
$
2,207
$
9,342
$
8,802
Research and development
12,441
6,634
47,191
25,467
Sales and marketing
8,933
7,940
28,083
33,204
General and administrative
20,152
23,266
86,422
77,045
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
43,817
$
40,047
$
171,038
$
144,518
(2) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute diluted earnings per share of common stock (in thousands, except for share data):
Three months ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Numerator
Net income (loss)
$
6,260
$
26,292
$
31,240
$
(90,071
)
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest
(1,412
)
(1,080
)
(5,095
)
(2,405
)
Change in fair value of in-the-money warrant liabilities
—
(30,308
)
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
4,848
$
(5,096
)
$
26,145
$
(92,476
)
Denominator
Weighted average shares of common stock - basic
618,767,992
609,128,048
610,761,424
617,889,384
Dilutive effect of stock-based awards
29,776,713
—
31,114,101
—
Dilutive effect of assumed conversion of warrants
—
259,298
—
—
Weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
648,544,705
609,387,346
641,875,525
617,889,384
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(In thousands)
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
31,240
$
(90,071
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property
42,908
36,902
Amortization of intangible assets
80,768
98,436
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
82,742
Deferred income taxes
(30,521
)
(46,333
)
Stock-based compensation
171,038
144,518
Amortization of deferred financing fees
1,871
1,753
Amortization of discount on debt
261
233
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
5,233
5,743
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(14,378
)
15,096
Change in fair value of estimated contingent consideration
(100
)
—
Non-cash lease expense
—
1,232
Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property
302
79
Other
221
620
Changes in:
Accounts receivable—Net
(4,196
)
(4,001
)
Deferred contract costs
(4,473
)
(1,344
)
Other current assets
4,319
4,046
Deferred contract costs—Non-current
3,610
(2,141
)
Other assets
2,771
(3,649
)
Operating lease assets
2,301
1,186
Income taxes
(7,147
)
4,984
Accounts payable
2,070
(11,270
)
Accrued expenses
797
1,041
Operating lease liabilities
(4,298
)
(2,145
)
Deferred revenues
1,355
8,321
Other liabilities
(2,066
)
4,055
Net cash provided by operating activities
283,886
250,033
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of software, equipment, and property
(53,012
)
(55,032
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(53,012
)
(55,032
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
33,506
25,381
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
5,745
4,761
Principal payments on long-term debt
(8,000
)
(8,000
)
Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards
(57,826
)
(16,715
)
Payment of fees associated with the revolver debt modification
(719
)
—
Repurchase of common stock
—
(328,453
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(27,294
)
(323,026
)
NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(169
)
(191
)
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
203,411
(128,216
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
Beginning of period
195,572
323,788
End of period
$
398,983
$
195,572
NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property
$
7,154
$
2,044
Fair value of redemmed private warrants
$
37,122
$
—
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$
62,898
$
61,367
Cash paid for income taxes—Net
$
50,742
$
42,948
