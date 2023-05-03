CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

“CCC delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by 10% year-over-year revenue growth and 39% adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe our solid start to 2023 reflects our durable business model, ongoing innovation, and continued adoption of CCC solutions that help our clients address a growing number of the business challenges facing the P&C insurance economy,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“We believe there is a great opportunity to use our industry-leading platform, focus on innovation, and multi-sided network to develop and implement new digital solutions for our clients,” continued Ramamurthy. “We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our strategic and financial objectives while helping our customers and investing in future solutions.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue

• Total revenue was $204.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $186.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Profitability

• GAAP gross profit was $147.8 million, representing a gross margin of 72%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $137.4 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit was $156.6 million, representing an adjusted gross margin of 76%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $145.1 million, representing an adjusted gross margin of 78%, for the first quarter of 2022.

• GAAP operating income was $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP operating income of $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $70.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted operating income of $66.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.

• GAAP net income was $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP net income of $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income was $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $48.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

• Adjusted EBITDA was $79.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $73.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 8% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Liquidity

• CCC had $338.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $790.0 million of total debt on March 31, 2023. The Company generated $33.1 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $18.5 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared with $46.9 million generated in cash from operating activities and $32.6 million in free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

1st Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

• The total number of claims processed through CCC® Estimate-STP continues to increase. Estimate-STP is CCC’s AI-based system that can pre-populate a complete repair estimate on a qualified claim in seconds. In March of 2023, the annualized run rate value of auto claims processed through Estimate-STP was over $1 billion, which is more than 10 times CCC’s run rate value in March of 2022. With the current run rate value still representing less than 1% of CCC’s current annual Automobile Physical Damage claim volume, the growth potential of this product remains very strong. • The growing adoption of CCC® Diagnostics is helping to improve consistency and transparency around the administration, reporting, and verification of diagnostic services between repairers and insurers. As a result, CCC is experiencing growth in both its network of repair facilities using the solution and the volume of scanned vehicles being verified. In the first quarter of 2023, about 3,800 repair facilities ran a scan through one of CCC’s diagnostic services partners. This was more than twice the number of repair facilities running scans in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally in the first quarter of 2023, over 500,000 scanned vehicles were verified via the CCC network – more than double the volume being scanned in the first quarter of 2022.

• In March, the Business Intelligence Group awarded CCC two 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. The 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, and people applying AI to solve real business challenges. The first award recognized Estimate-STP as a top innovation in the “product” category. The second award recognized CCC’s NXT Lab innovation hub as a center of excellence in the “organization” category for its work across internal teams (including data science, R&D, engineering, support, and design) to develop and test next-generation AI solutions for the industry.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 2, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Full Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue $ 207.5 million to $209.5 million $ 844 million to $850 million Adjusted EBITDA $ 76.5 million to $78.5 million $ 332 million to $338 million

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, May 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions and products; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; currency fluctuations; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to expand or maintain our existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 338,354 $ 323,788 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $6,866 and $5,339 as of March 31, 2023 and



December 31, 2022, respectively 92,268 98,353 Income taxes receivable 2,316 4,015 Deferred contract costs 17,339 16,556 Other current assets 34,766 36,358 Total current assets 485,043 479,070 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 150,496 146,443 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 32,349 32,874 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 1,094,068 1,118,819 GOODWILL 1,495,129 1,495,129 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 2,132 2,286 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 20,212 20,161 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 51,768 45,911 TOTAL $ 3,341,425 $ 3,350,921 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 15,795 $ 27,599 Accrued expenses 45,972 71,445 Income taxes payable 5,001 922 Current portion of long-term debt 8,000 8,000 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 2,921 2,876 Operating lease liabilities 6,815 5,484 Deferred revenues 40,272 35,239 Total current liabilities 124,776 151,565 LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 772,461 774,132 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 234,935 241,698 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 30,005 30,752 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 53,329 54,245 WARRANT LIABILITIES 35,210 36,405 OTHER LIABILITIES 1,975 2,658 Total liabilities 1,252,691 1,291,455 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 18 and 19) MEZZANINE EQUITY: Redeemable non-controlling interest 14,179 14,179 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 627,683,715 and



622,072,905 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31,



2022, respectively 63 62 Additional paid-in capital 2,781,104 2,754,055 Accumulated deficit (705,762 ) (707,946 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (850 ) (884 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,074,555 2,045,287 TOTAL $ 3,341,425 $ 3,350,921

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 204,919 $ 186,823 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization of acquired technologies 50,447 42,701 Amortization of acquired technologies 6,685 6,695 Total cost of revenues 57,132 49,396 GROSS PROFIT 147,787 137,427 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 40,996 35,681 Selling and marketing 33,531 26,802 General and administrative 41,865 44,207 Amortization of intangible assets 18,066 18,080 Total operating expenses 134,458 124,770 OPERATING INCOME 13,329 12,657 INTEREST EXPENSE (13,832 ) (7,341 ) INTEREST INCOME 3,259 — CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS (2,604 ) — CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES 1,195 2,136 GAIN ON SALE OF COST METHOD INVESTMENT — 3,578 OTHER INCOME—Net 54 82 PRETAX INCOME 1,401 11,112 INCOME TAX BENEFIT 783 863 NET INCOME INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING



INTEREST 2,184 11,975 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT



SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. $ 2,184 $ 11,975 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share



attributable to common stockholders: Basic 616,217,176 603,104,839 Diluted 646,380,961 641,028,410 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME: Net income including non-controlling interest 2,184 11,975 Other comprehensive income—Foreign currency translation



adjustment 34 9 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME INCLUDING



NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 2,218 11,984 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling



interest — — COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC



INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. $ 2,218 $ 11,984

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,184 $ 11,975 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 9,206 6,807 Amortization of intangible assets 24,751 24,775 Deferred income taxes (6,763 ) (21,223 ) Stock-based compensation 29,234 23,644 Amortization of deferred financing fees 427 474 Amortization of discount on debt 56 65 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 2,604 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,195 ) (2,136 ) Non-cash lease expense 942 1,228 Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property — 795 Gain on sale of cost method investment — (3,578 ) Other 58 26 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net 6,084 2,043 Deferred contract costs (783 ) (576 ) Other current assets 1,726 2,187 Deferred contract costs—Non-current (51 ) 814 Other assets (8,519 ) (10,805 ) Operating lease assets (417 ) 1,316 Income taxes 5,778 20,370 Accounts payable (11,897 ) 4,825 Accrued expenses (25,690 ) (16,460 ) Operating lease liabilities 415 (1,986 ) Deferred revenues 5,033 2,353 Other liabilities (105 ) (68 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 33,078 46,865 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (14,534 ) (14,280 ) Acquisition of Safekeep, Inc., net of cash acquired — (32,227 ) Proceeds from sale of cost method investment — 3,892 Net cash used in investing activities (14,534 ) (42,615 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,109 10,691 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,326 — Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards (11,449 ) — Principal payments on long-term debt (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,014 ) 8,691 NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 36 12 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 14,566 12,953 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 323,788 182,544 End of period $ 338,354 $ 195,497 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property $ 626 $ — Contingent consideration related to business acquisition $ — $ 200 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 13,446 $ 6,783 Cash paid for income taxes—Net $ 202 $ 45

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except profit margin percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (amounts in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Gross Profit $ 147,787 $ 137,427 Amortization of acquired technologies 6,685 6,695 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax 2,116 933 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 156,588 $ 145,055 Gross Profit Margin 72 % 74 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 76 % 78 %

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating expenses $ 134,458 $ 124,770 Amortization of intangible assets (18,066 ) (18,080 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax (29,094 ) (23,723 ) Plaintiff litigation costs (986 ) — M&A and integration costs — (1,407 ) Lease overlap costs — (1,338 ) Lease abandonment — (1,222 ) Business Combination transaction and related costs — (732 ) Net costs related to divestiture — (60 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 86,312 $ 78,208

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating income $ 13,329 $ 12,657 Amortization of intangible assets 18,066 18,080 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,685 6,695 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 31,210 24,656 Plaintiff litigation costs 986 — M&A and integration costs — 1,407 Lease overlap costs — 1,338 Lease abandonment — 1,222 Business Combination transaction and related costs — 732 Net costs related to divestiture — 60 Adjusted operating income $ 70,276 $ 66,847

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except for EBITDA margin percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,184 $ 11,975 Interest expense 13,832 7,341 Interest income (3,259 ) — Income tax benefit (783 ) (863 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,066 18,080 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,685 6,695 Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property 2,227 2,962 Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property—Cost of revenue 6,979 3,845 EBITDA 45,931 50,035 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 31,210 24,656 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 2,604 — Plaintiff litigation costs 986 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,195 ) (2,136 ) M&A and integration costs — 1,407 Lease overlap costs — 1,338 Lease abandonment — 1,222 Business Combination transaction and related costs — 732 Net costs related to divestiture — 60 Gain on sale of cost method investment — (3,578 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,536 $ 73,736 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39 % 39 %

Contacts

Investor:

Bill Warmington



VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.



312-229-2355



IR@cccis.com

Media:

Michelle Hellyar



Senior Director, Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.



mhellyar@cccis.com

