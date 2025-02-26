CCC Intelligent Solutions Hires Tim Welsh to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Insurance and Collision Repair Industries

Welsh Joins CCC as President Following Tenured Careers at McKinsey & Company and U.S. Bank

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform provider to the insurance economy, strengthens its executive team with the appointment of Tim Welsh as President. Welsh will lead all market-facing functions to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Welsh joins CCC most recently from U.S. Bank, where he helped lead the digital transformation of the $10 billion consumer and small-business banking business. Welsh spent much of his career at McKinsey & Company working with P&C and Life insurers and their broader ecosystems to drive strategic and operational performance.

“As the industry navigates growing complexity, our customers are embracing AI and digital technologies to re-orient their operations to support their next generation of growth,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC. “Tim’s extensive expertise across the insurance economy and in digital transformation will help our customers accelerate their journeys with confidence. He comes with a deep working knowledge of the broader industry that will enable him to make an immediate impact on our repair, insurance, and auto manufacturing customers. We’re thrilled to welcome Tim to the CCC team.”

Welsh most recently served as Vice Chair, Consumer and Business Banking, at U.S. Bank. He spent more than 26 years at McKinsey & Company, where he was a Senior Partner and was elected to McKinsey’s Shareholders Council (the firm’s Board of Directors). He also led the firm’s Global Learning and Development effort.

“I am very excited to join CCC and help customers accelerate their digital evolution,” said Welsh. “CCC’s industry-leading AI, expansive network, and CCC IX Cloud™ platform are foundational to these efforts. The team is unmatched in their understanding of how customers from independent repair facilities to the largest carriers can leverage these tools to meet their needs. I’m eager to contribute to CCC’s vision of shaping a world where life just works for our customers and theirs.”

Welsh will join CCC on March 24.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in CCC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 25, 2025, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

