CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023, ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, November 6, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 35,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

