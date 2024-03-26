CCC Crash Course Report Reveals How Labor Pressures and Increasing Vehicle Complexity Are Reshaping Auto Insurance and Collision Repair Industries

The now quarterly report identifies macro trends, business drivers, and technologies impacting consumer driving, vehicle ownership, automotive claims, and collision repair

The report, now on a quarterly schedule, is based on information derived from 300 million claims-related transactions and millions of bodily injury and personal injury protection (PIP) /medical payments (MedPay) casualty claims processed by CCC’s customers using the company’s solutions.

Crash Course Q1 2024 found that increasing vehicle complexity, combined with rising labor costs and shortages, are placing persistent pressure on carriers and repairers. New findings show that while vehicles may be safer, more capable of avoiding crashes, and more environmentally friendly, advanced technology is contributing to costlier repairs, higher claims costs, and longer cycle times. Additional factors, such as scheduling backlogs, have contributed to the 60% increase in the amount of time it takes for vehicles to enter repair shops after estimate completion, compared to pre-pandemic times.

“Much of what the industry is experiencing is reflective of a new normal where complexity, beginning with the vehicle itself, is reshaping the market landscape,” said Kyle Krumlauf, director, Industry Analytics at CCC and co-author of Crash Course. “CCC has shifted to a quarterly publication of Crash Course to support the growing needs of our customers and the industry. This change allows us to provide more data and insights more frequently, helping industry participants anticipate challenges and be better equipped for the road ahead.”

Key findings of Crash Course: Q1 2024 include:

Auto Tech Transformation: The report identifies key challenges faced by the auto claims and collision repair industries in keeping pace with the industry’s tech transformation, such as increased costs associated with repairing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other technology.

In addition to macro trends and topics, Crash Course Q1 2024 also includes industry-level detail on claims frequency and impact severity, medical costs, parts costs, total loss trends and more.

Previously published annually, Crash Course will be published quarterly in 2024 to provide more frequent updates on key trends and insight. The Q1 2024 report is the 29th edition of Crash Course.

Download the full report at cccis.com/reports/crash-course-2024.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 35,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

