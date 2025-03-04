CCC Announces AI Systems Training License for the External Use of Copyrighted Works Coming Soon

The New Voluntary, Non-Exclusive Collective License Will Enable Organizations to Use Lawfully Acquired Works as Inputs in Training AI Systems for External Uses

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, today announced a new AI Systems Training License will be available later in the 2025 calendar year to both existing and prospective CCC customers, including AI systems providers and organizations developing AI-powered applications. This voluntary, non-exclusive collective license is designed to aid organizations that want to comply with copyright laws for the use of third-party content to train AI systems as well as the external use and certain outputs from trained models.

As a complement to direct licensing deals with rightsholders or as a standalone solution, CCC’s AI Systems Training License simplifies how organizations can legally obtain a consistent set of rights across a broad and growing repertory of works in publishing sectors such as science, technology, medicine, humanities, business, news and media.

CCC also recently announced the availability of AI rights for internal corporate use within its Annual Copyright License (ACL), an enterprise-wide content licensing solution offering companies an efficient way to obtain rights to use copyrighted materials within AI systems. The license provides users with a harmonized set of internal use AI rights from a broad range of rightsholders.

“ Copyrighted materials are the fuel for AI systems, and voluntary, non-exclusive collective licensing provides a market-based solution that is efficient and effective,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “ Companies recognize and respect the value of high-quality content, and they want to use it in a compliant way. There is no single legal standard to address the use of content in AI systems country-by-country, making licensing even more important. CCC’s licenses also help to level the playing field, helping enable more users and rightsholders to compete.”

CCC is sponsoring the session “The Power of Licensing & Responsible AI – A Proactive Path for Publishers” session at the 2025 London Book Fair on Tuesday, 11 March, 14:15 – 14:45 in the Tech Theatre. This session, moderated by CCC Managing Director Roy Kaufman and featuring Aaron Wood, Head, Product & Content Management, Publishing, American Psychological Association, will look at how rightsholders can navigate and adapt to AI’s evolving risks and opportunities while remaining agile and prepared for the impact of potential legal and legislative changes. Audience members will learn how to build a robust licensing strategy that positions their content for success while lowering risks to research integrity and promoting responsible AI.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals with educational programming, thought leadership resources, and through its online hub, AI, Copyright & Licensing.

Since 1978, CCC has supported content users by providing efficient, harmonized licensing solutions that cover their internal uses of content. CCC’s portfolio of non-exclusive voluntary collective licensing solutions includes ACL for Business, Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business, ACL for Higher Education, ACL for Curriculum & Instruction, and ACL for Student Assessments. In addition to licensing solutions, CCC provides one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permissions to re-use content.

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC advances copyright, accelerates knowledge, and powers innovation. With expertise in copyright, data quality, data analytics, and FAIR data implementations, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders on innovative solutions to harness the power of data and AI.

