CBL Properties Partners With Adeptmind to Launch “Inventory Insider”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that it has partnered with Adeptmind, a leading technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and e-commerce, to launch “Inventory Insider” at two of its Tennessee properties, CoolSprings Galleria (Nashville) and Hamilton Place (Chattanooga). Inventory Insider leverages Adeptmind’s technology to give shoppers online access to all the products carried by each local retailer in one centralized location on the mall’s website.





“We are excited to partner with Adeptmind to launch Inventory Insider at two of our top properties,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “The way people shop has changed significantly over the last several years with advanced research on local product availability being a key part of the shopping experience. Inventory Insider enables us to add this capability to our websites and gives our customers a seamless way to browse the entire mall online.”

“The Adeptmind team is very enthusiastic about supporting the dynamic properties of CBL, specifically Hamilton Place and CoolSprings Galleria, where we will enhance these properties with a more robust online presence,” said G Wu, chief executive officer and co-founder, Adeptmind. “Adeptmind will boost the online visibility of these two properties, making retailer products easily discoverable for their customer base, which positively impacts the overall consumer experience.”

Inventory Insider is currently accessible from each property’s website through a new “Products” tab.

About Adeptmind

Adeptmind is the leading global provider of digital product discovery platforms tailored for shopping centers. This innovative solution provides personalized shopping experiences, boosts tenant visibility, and strengthens shopping centers’ digital presence. Adeptmind transforms the shopping experience, allowing users to discover diverse products from multiple retailers in a single search. Enhance your website’s visibility with tenant showcases and superior SEO practices. Our strategy captures customers through Google searches, increasing online visibility for tenants and promoting awareness of physical store products. Dynamic Landing Pages (DLPs), powered by machine learning, offer curated product listings tailored to Google searches, driving user engagement and directing them to CBL’s website. With Adeptmind’s cutting-edge solutions, experience a seamless and effortless onboarding process that enhances your shopping center’s digital presence, allowing users to easily discover diverse products from multiple retailers in a single search.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

