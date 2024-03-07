Cavli Wireless All Set to Unveil the First Made-in-India Automotive Grade LTE Cat 4 Smart IoT Module AQ20 at CAEV Expo 2024

The Cavli AQ20, fully designed, engineered, and manufactured in India, aims to supercharge the connected mobility industry with its versatile performance, engineered to withstand extreme operational conditions

BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automotive—Cavli Wireless, the leading cellular IoT module manufacturer, is all set to showcase the first ever Made-in-India automotive grade LTE Cat 4 Smart Module AQ20, at CAEV Expo 2024. The event, held at KTPO, Bengaluru, India, shows the potential of emerging technologies in the connected mobility space, the GPS industry, and Electric and Autonomous Mobility organized by Telematics Wire. Cavli Wireless, the premier badge sponsor of the event, will exhibit its flagship cellular IoT solutions at booth HB205.









At the heart of Cavli’s exhibit will be the AQ20, the flagship automotive grade LTE Cat 4 connectivity module set to be unveiled at the event. The AQ20 module is powered by Yocto Linux OS with the latest libraries. Further combined with Tel SDK, powered by Qualcomm, offers OEMs a competitive advantage by reducing time to market and cost savings by abstracting modem and hardware details, ease of use through comprehensive telematics APIs, and extensive developer support. The module also comes with inbuilt multi-constellation GNSS, with region-specific variants, which offers precise and seamless tracking on field deployment. The module is adept at energizing applications ranging from two-wheelers and telematics to fleet management. The module is available in multiple form factors including LGA, further amplified by the offering of an optional integrated eSIM, transforming the AQ20 as the go-to solution for OEMs and auto manufacturers deploying the next generation of smart connected mobility.

The Hubble Stack further elevates the AQ20’s capabilities, allowing for remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging via Hubble Lens, a cutting-edge feature of the Cavli Hubble IoT platform. This innovation eradicates the need for on-site intervention, streamlining the scalability of IoT. Through strategic partnerships with operators both in India and globally, Cavli has carved a significant niche, offering unparalleled LTE and LTE-M connectivity solutions that redefine industry benchmarks in service quality and versatility.

Additionally, the Cavli booth will also feature the flagship C-Series Cellular IoT modules, which are designed for substantial field life and minimal field support, making them ideal for IoT product makers looking to quickly model and launch cellular devices in multiple segments and geographies worldwide. These modules stand out due to their versatility in footprint, power consumption, and network capabilities, making them the ideal choice for diverse connected mobility solutions. The Cavli solution expertise team will also be on hand, conducting live demos of the Hubble Tech Stack and offering complimentary solution consulting to booth visitors.

John Mathew, CEO & Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, commented, “The AQ20 heralds a significant advancement in smart connected mobility, blending advanced connectivity features with Made-in-India craftsmanship to revolutionize the mobility sector. Engineered to endure extreme conditions and meant to cater to diverse applications from two-wheelers to fleet management, it establishes new benchmarks in operational efficiency and global deployment. We envision empowering Indian and global automotive manufacturers/OEMs to develop and launch cost-effective, seamless smart connected mobility solutions worldwide, ensuring an unparalleled connected experience for end-users.”

As the first IoT solutions provider to design, engineer, and manufacture cellular IoT modules entirely within India, Cavli stands as a testament to the ‘Made in India, For the World’ ethos. Our commitment transcends production; it is a strategic endeavor to elevate India’s stature in the global semiconductor and wireless communications sectors.

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli’s smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

