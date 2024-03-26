Cavli Wireless All Set to Introduce the 5G RedCap CQM220 Cellular IoT Module at Embedded World 2024

The CQM220 5G RedCap IoT Module is engineered for enhanced data transfer speeds and flexible design choices, ensuring continuous connectivity suited for Industry 4.0 and urban smart technology applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Cavli Wireless, a pioneer in the IoT solutions landscape, is all set to announce its flagship 5G RedCap CQM220 Cellular IoT Module at Embedded World 2024. The event, held at the NürnbergMesse GmbH, Nürnberg, Germany, from April 9 to 11 in Hall 3, Booth 3-311. Embedded World event is known for being the largest trade fair for Embedded technology, showcasing the latest and greatest in electronic systems, distributed intelligence, IoT, energy efficiency, and more. The event represents the premier stage for global innovators like Cavli Wireless to showcase the innovative CQM220 to the world.





The CQM220 is the flagship 5G RedCap cellular IoT module from Cavli Wireless, compatible with 3GPP release 17 standards, specifically designed for advanced IoT and M2M applications. It delivers robust data bandwidth, reaching up to 226Mbps in downlink and 121Mbps in uplink, facilitating rapid and efficient data transfer. Available in LGA, PCIe Gen2, and M.2 form factors, the CQM220 ensures broad compatibility and flexibility across various industrial applications. Its optional integrated eSIM offers global connectivity through the Cavli Hubble Device and Connectivity management platform, making it a versatile solution for international deployment.

Moreover, the CQM220’s optional integrated GNSS feature positions it as an ideal candidate for precise tracking applications, essential in sectors like Asset Tracking and Vehicular Telemetry Systems. Accompanied by a Linux-based OpenSDK, the module allows for application-specific coding directly on the device, eliminating the need for an external host MCU. This capability, combined with its high data throughput and global operability, makes the CQM220 an optimal choice for next-generation applications that demand speed, accuracy, and worldwide functionality.

The CQM220 module is set to supercharge a range of industries with its advanced connectivity. In Industry 4.0, the module’s high data throughput, and integrated GNSS make it a linchpin for smart factories, facilitating real-time monitoring and control of machinery, and predictive maintenance, thereby enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime. For Smart City initiatives, the CQM220’s global connectivity and robust bandwidth support the deployment of smart grids, intelligent transportation systems, and public safety networks, contributing to more efficient and responsive urban environments. In asset tracking, the precision of the integrated GNSS and the module’s widespread connectivity ensure accurate, real-time location tracking of goods and equipment across borders, which is crucial for logistics, fleet management, and theft prevention. Across these applications, the CQM220 empowers industries to harness the full potential of seamless global connectivity, driving innovation and operational excellence.

The Cavli Hubble Stack further enhances the capabilities of the CQM220 by introducing remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the module through Hubble Lens, an advanced component of the Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity & modem management platform. This feature eliminates the necessity for physical intervention, simplifying the expansion of IoT solutions. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a substantial presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, “Unveiling the CQM220 at Embedded World 2024 marks a pivotal point for our company. Our continuous commitment to superior performance and creativity in the field of intelligent cellular connections has culminated in the creation of this durable 5G RedCap module. It is characterized by its dependability, effectiveness, and the ability to provide uninterrupted connectivity worldwide. These features are the core aspects of the CQM220 and serve to set apart both the product and Cavli Wireless in the bustling market.”

With the unveiling of the CQM220 at Embedded World 2024, Cavli Wireless reiterates its dedication to providing cost-effective, uninterrupted, and superior cellular IoT solutions. We encourage you to engage with our solution specialists to explore the ways the CQM220 can enhance your upcoming project. Embark on your path to dependable and effective connectivity with Cavli.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli’s smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

About Embedded World

The Embedded World Exhibition & Conference is a global platform for the embedded systems community, where professionals from around the world can connect and share knowledge. The event offers insights into the entire world of embedded systems, including hardware, software, tools, and services. It features a high-quality transfer of knowledge through top-class speakers, expert panels, and exhibitor forums.

