Caveon Wins IT Certification Council’s 2024 Innovation Award

Caveon received the IT Certification Council (ITCC) 2024 Innovation Award, presented March 3 at ITCC's Spring Member Meeting. This annual award recognizes organizations making transformational changes to an IT exam, company, or the industry as a whole.





This is the tenth year the award has been given, with past winners including Stripe, SAP/Questionmark, Certiverse, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and the Linux Foundation.

Submission qualifications include:

Implementation of an innovative test, process, or service within the past two years

The product, service, or initiative must produce value for one or more stakeholders within the IT certification and testing industry, such as, but not limited to: Increased security of a test Resulted in a new method for evaluating competencies Improved convenience or market access to your certified program Enhanced the respect and demand for certified professionals

Open to companies and individuals in the IT certification industry (ITCC membership is not required)

Caveon combines their expertise in test security with the power of AI to evolve how credentialing programs can now build quality exams at scale. Caveon’s AI Item Writer leverages AI to kick start the item generation process, enables subject matter experts to focus on their domain expertise, and reduces the overall time and cost of high-quality exam development.

“The data Caveon shared as part of their initial findings is astounding. The AI Item Writer was able to deliver 1,600 approved items in 10 days, reducing the exam time to market by 95% for their IT client. We look forward to seeing how Caveon’s AI Item Writer will impact the evolution of exam development for IT certification programs.” – Susan Farago, ITCC Chair

About Caveon:

Caveon Test Security has driven the discussion and practice of exam security in the testing industry. Caveon offers a highly customizable range of consulting services and technology solutions.

Caveon is a virtual company with more than 90% of their employees working remotely across the United States.

About ITCC:

The IT Certification Council (ITCC) is a nonprofit organization committed to growing and promoting professional IT certifications. Its core purpose is to support the industry and member companies by marketing the value of certification, promoting exam security, furthering innovation, and establishing and sharing industry best practices. Founded in 2007, ITCC is a community of 50+ of the most respected companies in the IT certification industry. Members have access to exclusive resources, collaborate with industry leaders, and engage in task forces working on initiatives to benefit the certification industry. Learn more at www.itcertcouncil.org.

