CavCom Receives 2023 Hearing Technology Innovator Award for Talk Through Your Ears® for TeamTalk™ in the Hearing Conservation-Electronics Category.

WALKER, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CavCom announced today that it has been recognized for Talk Through Your Ears® for TeamTalk™ in the fourth annual Hearing Technology Innovator Awards™. The annual awards program by Hearing Health & Technology Matters acknowledges technological innovation and accomplishments in the hearing industry. This year’s program featured numerous innovative technologies submitted by companies from all around the world across eight distinct categories.









Since 2020, the awards program has raised over $25,000 in support of hearing-related charities.

Designed for the most challenging work environments, Talk Through Your Ears® is the ultimate answer to clear communication in high noise conditions and when personal protective equipment (PPE) covering the mouth makes speech communication difficult. CavCom’s all-new Talk Through Your Ears® for TeamTalk™ system allows team members to speak hands-free for a completely seamless voice communication experience. No need to push a button and take turns; team members can now speak naturally in “full duplex” mode, just like a cell phone or conference call. This hands-free innovation allows work teams to keep conversations flowing while continuing to manage the task at hand. The system is perfect for industrial workers, first responders, medical teams and any work crews requiring close coordination and fast reaction times. Weighing less than 8 ounces, Talk Through Your Ears® for TeamTalk™ is a welcome alternative to bulky 2-way radios and heavy headsets with large boom microphones that are very common in industry.

President Beth Orton explains “Our unique and innovative earpieces combine a tiny in-ear microphone and speaker with superior hearing protection capabilities to provide consistently clear communications. When the microphone is in the ear, it doesn’t matter how much gear covers your head and mouth – the speech is always distinct and easy to understand.”

CavCom offers fully custom lab-manufactured and universal style earpieces to accommodate all sizes and shapes of ears and personal preferences, to ensure comfort throughout a long work shift. The TeamTalk™ system can also be linked to a traditional two-way radio, allowing team members to communicate outside their hands-free group if needed. Companies should contact CavCom at sales@cavcominc.com for more information and to discuss a trial.

About CavCom

CavCom was founded on creating practical and effective solutions for companies facing tough communications challenges. They have enjoyed 25+ years of success building strong relationships with customers. CavCom’s solutions-based approach integrates extensive experience, proprietary cutting-edge technology, and dedicated customer support to address any challenging communication situation. CavCom’s professionals are passionate about improving safety, productivity, and hearing preservation. From its award-winning Talk Through Your Ears® technology and TeamTalk™ Hands-Free Communication System to RadioGear® listening earsets and EarzON® custom hearing protection, CavCom’s commitment to developing innovative technology helps keep your workforce safer and more productive.

Visit us online at CavComInc.com for our industrial product information.

About HHTM

Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) provides timely information and lively insights to anyone who cares about hearing loss. Readers and contributors are drawn from many sectors of the hearing field, including practitioners, researchers, manufacturers, educators, and, importantly, consumers with hearing loss and those who love them. To learn more, visit HearingHealthMatters.org.

Contacts

