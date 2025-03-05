Causely Launches New Integration with OpenTelemetry, Cutting Through the Observability Noise and Pinpointing What Matters

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Causely, the causal reasoning platform for modern engineering teams, today launches a native integration with OpenTelemetry. OpenTelemetry has redefined observability by standardizing how telemetry data is collected and processed; however, the overwhelming volume of metrics, logs, and traces collected across an organization's cloud and microservices architecture can overwhelm teams, slow down workflows, inflate costs, and make it difficult for engineers to pinpoint root causes. Causely utilizes built-in causal models and advanced analytics to cut through the observability noise and automatically pinpoint what matters based on service impact.

“For years, the IT industry has struggled to make sense of the overwhelming amounts of data coming from dozens of observability platforms and monitoring tools,” said Yotam Yemini, CEO of Causely. “OpenTelemetry is an important paradigm shift that gives teams a more flexible and vendor-neutral way to collect and use telemetry data, but it also exacerbates the big data problem of modern DevOps: deriving actionable insights from overwhelming amounts of telemetry data.”

Causely installs in cloud-native environments in under a minute and immediately bridges the gap between the overwhelming amount of observability data and the actionable insights that can be found within that data, maximizing the potential benefits of OpenTelemetry. Teams who have yet to adopt OpenTelemetry can leverage Causely’s eBPF-based auto-instrumentation to start collecting traces instantly.

The Causely system works by automatically mapping an application’s topology and service dependencies, then applying a finite set of likely root causes to this data. This novel approach to observability is counter to traditional tooling and methods that encourage businesses to collect as much data as possible – a situation that hasn’t fundamentally changed in decades – which then requires human troubleshooting to respond to alerts, make sense of patterns, identify root cause, and ultimately determine the best action for remediation.

“Traditionally an alert fires and we have to throw a bunch of subject matter experts at the problem to comb through all of the telemetry and troubleshoot why these things are going on,” said Matt Titmus, Engineering Manager at Yext. “I’m enthusiastic about Causely because it gets us to the root cause much faster and also helps us be more proactive."

Causely was founded by Shmuel Kliger who has been developing systems for IT Operations for over two decades. He was also the founder of Turbonomic (acquired by IBM) and the CTO of SMARTS (acquired by EMC), bringing together technical experience with a track record of successfully scaling companies.

