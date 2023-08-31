Home Business Wire causaLens releases open-source framework to build causal AI applications
Business Wire

causaLens releases open-source framework to build causal AI applications

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutoML–The London-based pioneer of Causal AI expands their offering by unveiling Dara, the first framework to build apps powered by Causal AI, in pure Python. The release of Dara complements causaLens’ product decisionOS, enhancing its users’ enterprise decision-making capabilities.


Dara, which signifies “pearls of wisdom”, empowers data scientists and engineers to tap into the power of causality by transforming ​​their data into interactive causal graphs, allowing them to visualize and explore their information to gain valuable insights. In this way, they can acquire a deeper understanding of the cause-effect relationships that drive their business problems. The high performing web apps built through Dara are highly customizable, extensible, scalable and can be easily integrated with the users’ existing tech stack.

The framework is designed to empower data scientists to work in the way they’re used to, with a programming language they are fluent in, to produce effective, visually appealing applications that their business can use to make superior decisions.

Dara has already been used to develop hundreds of interactive decision-making web apps, both by causaLens’ own in-house teams, as well as many of their current customers.

Contacts

Alejandro Ortega Ancel

alejo@causalens.com

Articoli correlati

Brightly Named an Industry Leader in Asset Investment Planning (AIP) Software by Independent Analyst Firm

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognition represents the company’s commitment to deliver intelligent asset management and capital planning solutions to the global marketCARY, N.C....
Continua a leggere

FICO Releases First Major Global Optimization Solver for Complex “Nonlinear” Problems

Business Wire Business Wire -
FICO® Xpress Optimization, part of FICO® Platform, offers widest range of optimization solversBOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analytics software leader FICO today...
Continua a leggere

Mitel Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s Network Services 3 Framework

Business Wire Business Wire -
Provides the UK public sector and related entities streamlined access to Mitel’s unified communications and contact centre solutionsLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php