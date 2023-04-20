Caterpillar Foundation’s Support Enables CEAP to Prepare Brazilian High Schoolers for Careers in Emerging Tech

More than 600 underserved students will be trained for ISACA’s Certified in Emerging Technology credential

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#isaca–Starting this February, high school students at the Centro Educacional Assistencial Profissionalizante (CEAP) in Brazil will expand their tech education and gain career-advancing skills through ISACA’s Certified in Emerging Technology (CET) certification courses, in partnership with the Caterpillar Foundation.

Over the course of three years, CET will complement CEAP students’ existing curriculum and prepare them for a range of tech careers. CEAP currently provides technology courses for its students but will upgrade and improve them with ISACA’s certification coursework—which includes ISACA’s Cloud Fundamentals, Blockchain Fundamentals, Internet of Things (IoT) Fundamentals and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fundamentals certificates. This will enable the highschoolers, many of whom are from underserved populations, to gain a mastery in areas such as network computing and programming and learn how to apply IoT and AI not only to IT roles but to professions such as logistics, marketing and human resources.

The initiative aligns with ISACA’s commitment to expanding access to education and credentialing in domains connected to digital trust professions—including cybersecurity, privacy, risk and IT audit and governance—to prepare the workforce of the future. This includes partnerships with universities and academic institutions worldwide, as well as efforts through its One In Tech foundation to provide professional development resources and training to those who are underserved to expand career opportunities. As part of this CEAP program through the Caterpillar Foundation, ISACA will provide CET course materials in Portuguese and Spanish and certify accredited trainers locally to deliver the instruction.

“We are honored to play a role in preparing the next generation of digital trust professionals in Brazil through this initiative with CEAP and the Caterpillar Foundation,” says Ajay Barot, ISACA Chief of Staff. “We know the demand for these careers is increasing, and equipping young people with specialized knowledge and skills can open up many pathways to high-caliber professions that have the potential to transform lives.”

“It is an immense joy for us and for our students to have access to such high-level information. In the last few days, we talked to some friends and partners about ISACA’s project, and many were extremely surprised because this content is very rarely taught in schools in Brazil. Many paid and renowned universities here still do not even address these subjects,” says Gustavo Yoshiak, manager of institutional development at CEAP. “Providing an experience like this to young people from a shanty town region is a real educational innovation.”

The goals of this educational program fit with the Caterpillar Foundation’s mission to build thriving communities by investing in the workforce of the 21st century, especially in the areas of digital upskilling and the future of work.

ISACA, a global professional association with 170,000 members in 188 countries, is committed to engaging with academic institutions, nonprofits, industry and government to address tech skills gaps and prepare diverse future digital trust professionals to make a meaningful difference within the global community through education, training and professional development opportunities. To learn more about ISACA’s academic and workforce partnerships, visit www.isaca.org/why-isaca/academic-partnership. Additional membership information can be found here.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

About the Centro Educacional Assistencial Profissionalizante

CEAP is a non-governmental, non-profit organization, founded in 1985, which operates on the model of a free technical and professionalizing school, and annually offers training and professional qualification courses for 1,100 young people between 10 and 18 years old who find themselves in a situation of high social vulnerability and are enrolled in regular education. In addition to technical-professional training, CEAP is concerned with the Citizen Training of those served, developing over these 37 years a methodology with two main pillars: customized education, recognizing each beneficiary as a unique and special being, and family participation in the training process of each individual. Since its founding, CEAP has served more than 20,000 people in situations of high social vulnerability and has an incredible number of 70% employed students within 3 months of graduation.

About the Caterpillar Foundation

Founded in 1952, Caterpillar’s philanthropic organization, the Caterpillar Foundation, has contributed nearly $900 million to help make sustainable progress possible around the world by building resilient communities that thrive in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about the global impact of the Caterpillar Foundation, visit caterpillar.com/foundation. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

