Castellum.AI launches world’s first free AML/KYC Check

In an industry first, compliance platform Castellum.AI empowers financial crime fighters globally with free AML/KYC screening

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aml–Compliance platform Castellum.AI today announced the release of its Free Anti-Money Laundering/Know Your Customer (AML/KYC) Check. Castellum.AI already has the most accurate, reliable and fastest risk data globally and this latest release allows for frictionless AML/KYC screening.

Since its founding, Castellum.AI’s mission has been to make preventing financial crime easy and effective. “By releasing the Free AML/KYC Check, we’re enabling financial crime fighters globally, from Nairobi to New York, to instantly and effectively conduct AML/KYC screening for clients, counterparties and transactions,” said Peter Piatetsky, Co-Founder and CEO.

SEARCH GLOBAL RISK DATA FOR FREE

Castellum.AI’s AML/KYC Check platform is the first and only compliance screening platform enabling unlimited name screening against global risk data including:

● Sanctions lists from Argentina to Vietnam

● Politically exposed persons (PEPs) covering over 200 jurisdictions and organizations

● Export control restrictions

● Law enforcement most wanted lists

● Regulatory enforcement lists

The AML/KYC Check platform is powered by Castellum.AI’s patent-pending process, which automatically collects data directly from authorities like the Treasury Department and the Monetary Authority of Singapore every five minutes, standardizes that information, and enriches data points such as IDs, aliases, dates of birth and more. Castellum.AI’s patent-pending process and matching algorithm reduce false positive rates by 80%.

“Clients buy compliance software for four reasons: to not get fined, to not get fined, to not get fined and to reduce false positives,” said Piatetsky. “We crush these four categories. Our data process is so accurate that we regularly notify governments when they are missing data about terrorists, and we’ve provided corrections to EU, UK and US authorities. Castellum.AI clients include the United Nations, Booz Allen Hamilton, Chainalysis and other top tier organizations. If preventing financial crime and reducing false positives is important to you, start working with us today.”

About Castellum.AI

Castellum.AI is a B2B SAAS compliance platform that helps businesses identify financial crime risk 80% more accurately than the competition. Castellum.AI provides screening through its online platform, API, and data subscription services to meet multiple compliance use cases, including: AML/KYC screening, counterparty screening and transaction screening.

Contacts

Spencer Vuksic



Email: contact@castellum.ai

Phone: +1 971-244-2541