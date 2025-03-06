Cast & Crew Announces Jen Hollingsworth as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cast & Crew, a leading provider of entertainment production technology and services, announced today the appointment of Jen Hollingsworth as CEO, effective immediately. Hollingsworth succeeds Eric Belcher, Cast & Crew Vice Chair, who has been serving as the company’s Interim CEO. Eric will continue in his role as Vice Chair of the Board.

Hollingsworth brings over two decades of entertainment industry expertise to Cast & Crew. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer and Board Advisor at Flawless AI, where she pioneered the commercialization of their generative AI editing and localization technology to the entertainment industry. Prior to that, she served as Chief Operating Officer of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate, overseeing their $1.5 billion movie business. Her deep industry expertise was vital in the financing of global blockbuster franchises like Hunger Games and John Wick, as well as the Academy Award-winning La La Land.

“Jen’s unique combination of entertainment industry knowledge and commercial expertise perfectly positions Cast & Crew for future growth in a rapidly evolving production landscape,” said Mason Slaine, Chairperson of the Cast & Crew Board of Directors. “With her invaluable experience, strategic vision, and operational excellence, the Board is confident that Jen is the perfect leader to guide Cast & Crew forward.”

“I am honored to join Cast & Crew at such a pivotal time in the entertainment industry,” said Hollingsworth. “Over the years, I’ve heard so many remarkable endorsements of the company and the ways it has established itself as an essential partner to studios, production companies, and creative teams. I look forward to further advancing Cast & Crew’s innovative technology solutions and services while maintaining the company’s unwavering commitment to customer success.”

As Chief Commercial Officer at Flawless AI, Hollingsworth collaborated with industry executives and content creators to expand partnerships and drive a scalable positive impact. She played a key role in responsibly introducing Flawless’ transformative technology to Hollywood, working with the artistic community to revolutionize content creation and reach global audiences in new ways. As COO of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate, Hollingsworth was responsible for overall business strategy, finance, and organizational design, adding or building teams to support transformation, data and intelligence, inclusive content, and global licensing for location-based entertainment, gaming, and consumer products. Her strong financial discipline helped unlock record profit growth for the film group during her tenure.

Hollingsworth maintains an impressive portfolio of board and leadership positions. She co-founded the non-profit Female Executives in Media and Entertainment (FEME) in 2014 and continues to serve on its Advisory Board. She is a Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences where she serves on the Finance Committee, and she also serves as a Board Member and Treasurer of Women in Film. Hollingsworth received her MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, where she currently serves on the Alumni Board of Governors, and a BS in Finance from Indiana University.

Outgoing CEO Eric Belcher has been working closely with Hollingsworth to ensure a seamless transition.

“Jen's extraordinary background in entertainment, along with her forward-thinking approach to technology, positions Cast & Crew for an exciting new chapter of innovation and growth,” said Belcher. “I’m energized by the vision she brings and confident that her leadership will accelerate our trajectory as we develop cutting-edge solutions for the evolving entertainment landscape. The future of Cast & Crew couldn't be brighter with Jen at the helm.”

Beyond her many professional achievements, Hollingsworth is deeply committed to developing talent and organizational culture. At Lionsgate, she established the Culture Coalition and was an executive sponsor of their Women's Empowerment Group. She is a passionate mentor for UCLA and University of Michigan students and a frequent guest lecturer at both institutions.

