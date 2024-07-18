Cass Information Systems reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter Results

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net income of $4.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share.

Return on average equity and assets of 8.01% and 0.78%, respectively.

Increase in facility expense transaction volumes of 25.1%.

Processing fee growth of 8.9%.

Maintained exceptional credit quality, with no non-performing loans or charge-offs.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), (the Company or Cass) reported second quarter 2024 earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, as compared to $0.52 in the second quarter of 2023 and $0.52 in the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the period was $4.5 million, as compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Martin Resch, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “ The first half of 2024 has been both exciting and disappointing. We successfully onboarded several large facility clients, increasing year over year facilities transactions by 25.1%, with a full queue of additional signed deals still to implement. In Transportation we launched Amplify by Cass, our new working capital solution for shippers and carriers, and have already enrolled a number of shippers, in addition to announcing our new partnership with FreightWaves SONAR for supply chain intelligence. In our Waste division, we signed our first resellers and referral partners for our Waste Invoice Management Solution, allowing us to scale sales exponentially. On top of all of this, we have robust pipelines throughout our business lines.” Resch added, “ Low points include the loss of over $100 million of non-interest bearing funding due to a cyber event at a client and incurring an aggregate of $3.4 million of one-time expenses. Our focus for the second half of the year will be on signed client implementations, converting pipeline opportunities to signed deals and reducing run rate expense levels using the new technology that has been completed in the last year. Speed to revenue at lower operating expense is the goal going forward.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Transportation Dollar Volumes – Transportation dollar volumes were $9.1 billion during the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 1.6% as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The average dollars per transaction declined to $1,023 during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $1,056 in the second quarter of 2023. The average dollars per transaction was $1,019 during the first quarter of 2024. Transportation dollar volumes are key to the Company’s revenue as higher volumes generally lead to an increase in payment float, which generates interest income, as well as an increase in payments in advance of funding, which generates financial fees.

Facility Expense Dollar Volumes – Facility expense dollar volumes totaled $5.0 billion during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.1% as compared to the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 5.5% as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase as compared to the second quarter of 2023 is largely reflective of new client volume. The decrease as compared to the first quarter of 2024 is due to seasonality of energy usage partially offset by an increase in transaction volumes.

Processing Fees – Processing fees increased $1.7 million, or 8.9%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in processing fees was largely driven by an increase in facility transaction volumes of 25.1%. The Company has experienced recent success in winning facility clients with high transaction volumes. Transportation invoice volumes decreased 3.4% over the same period. The decline in transportation volumes is largely due to the on-going freight recession.

Financial Fees – Financial fees, earned on a transactional level basis for invoice payment services when making customer payments, decreased $1.0 million, or 8.9%. The decrease in financial fee income was primarily due to a decline in transportation dollar volumes of 6.5%, in addition to changes in the manner certain vendors receive payments. The Company expects financial fees to increase in future quarters as a result of the launch of its new working capital solution as well as other initiatives to increase revenue related to customer payments.

Net Interest Income – Net interest income decreased $84,000, or 0.5%. The decrease in net interest income was attributable to a decline in average interest-earning assets of $52.3 million, or 2.6%. The Company had fewer funds to invest due to the loss of approximately $100.0 million of CassPay related balances in February 2024 as a result of a cyber attack on a large client. The Company does not expect these payment volumes and related balances from this client to return.

The Company’s net interest margin improved to 3.32% as compared to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2023 driven by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets of 43 basis points, partially offset by a $197.9 million decrease in average non-interest bearing funding, consisting of $145.6 million in average non-interest bearing deposits and $52.3 million in average accounts and drafts payable and a 46 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Provision for Credit Losses – The Company recorded a provision of credit losses of $400,000 during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to a release of credit losses of $120,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was largely driven by the increase in total loans of $25.0 million, or 2.4%, as compared to March 31, 2024.

Personnel Expenses – Personnel expenses increased $425,000, or 1.4%. Salaries and commissions increased $642,000, or 2.7%, primarily as a result of merit increases. Share-based compensation decreased $435,000 reflecting the Company’s financial performance and the impact on performance-based restricted stock between the periods. Looking forward to the second half of 2024, the Company expects to take advantage of recent technology investments to begin decreasing the run rate level of salaries and commissions expense.

Also, on July 16, 2024, the Company approved an Amendment providing for the termination of its noncontributory defined-benefit pension plan. The Company expects to record one-time termination expenses of approximately $5.0 million through operating expense related to the plan termination. The expense related to the termination is expected to be incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025 as the plan liabilities are settled. The successful termination of the plan is expected to reduce run rate operating expense by approximately $1.0 million on an annual basis.

Non-Personnel Expenses – Non-personnel expenses increased $3.0 million. Included in non-personnel expenses for the second quarter of 2024 are $2.1 million of reserves and other losses on outstanding receivables in addition to $1.3 million related to estimated late fees to be incurred on facility transactions. The late fees were mostly driven by a check processing delay with our third-party vendor, the same CassPay client which incurred the cyber attack.

Loans – When compared to March 31, 2024, ending loans increased $25.0 million, or 2.4%. The Company experienced growth in its franchise restaurant and equipment finance portfolios during the second quarter of 2024.

Payments in Advance of Funding – Average payments in advance of funding decreased $41.7 million, or 16.4%, primarily due to a 6.5% decrease in transportation dollar volumes, which led to fewer dollars advanced to freight carriers, as well as the continued consolidation of freight carriers.

Deposits – Average deposits decreased $16.6 million, or 1.6%, when compared to the second quarter of 2023 and $34.1 million, or 3.2%, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company has experienced a migration of client funds from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing driven by the rising interest rate environment. In addition, seasonal tax and compensation payments contributed to the decrease in average non-interest bearing deposits as compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Accounts and Drafts Payable – Average accounts and drafts payable decreased $52.3 million, or 5.0%. The decrease in these balances, which are non-interest bearing, are primarily reflective of the cyber event at a CassPay client which decreased average balances by approximately $100.0 million and a decrease in transportation dollar volumes of 6.5%, partially offset by an increase in facility dollar volumes of 10.1%. Accounts and drafts payable are a significant source of funding generated by payment float from transportation, facility and CassPay clients.

Shareholders’ Equity – Total shareholders’ equity has increased $116,000 since December 31, 2023 as a result of net income of $11.6 million, partially offset by dividends of $8.0 million, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.2 million primarily related to the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and the repurchase of Company stock of $1.0 million.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) ($ and numbers in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024 Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2023 Six-Months



Ended



June 30, 2024 Six-Months



Ended



June 30, 2023 Processing fees $ 21,103 $ 21,253 $ 19,386 $ 42,356 $ 38,899 Financial fees 10,628 10,777 11,662 21,405 22,921 Total fee revenue $ 31,731 $ 32,030 $ 31,048 $ 63,761 $ 61,820 Interest and fees on loans 13,592 12,776 12,931 26,368 25,166 Interest and dividends on securities 4,383 4,437 4,677 8,820 9,471 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 3,267 4,441 2,100 7,708 5,213 Total interest income $ 21,242 $ 21,654 $ 19,708 $ 42,896 $ 39,850 Interest expense 5,312 5,178 3,694 10,490 6,938 Net interest income $ 15,930 $ 16,476 $ 16,014 $ 32,406 $ 32,912 (Provision for) release of credit losses (400 ) (95 ) 120 (495 ) 460 Loss on sale of investment securities (13 ) — (199 ) (13 ) (160 ) Other 1,342 1,267 1,224 2,609 2,520 Total revenues $ 48,590 $ 49,678 $ 48,207 $ 98,268 $ 97,552 Salaries and commissions 24,259 23,976 23,617 48,235 46,222 Share-based compensation 474 1,226 909 1,700 2,858 Other benefits 5,124 5,405 4,906 10,529 10,378 Total personnel expenses $ 29,857 $ 30,607 $ 29,432 $ 60,464 $ 59,458 Occupancy 826 861 907 1,687 1,762 Equipment 1,988 1,881 1,749 3,869 3,399 Other 10,122 7,322 7,251 17,444 15,092 Total operating expenses $ 42,793 $ 40,671 $ 39,339 $ 83,464 $ 79,711 Income from operations before income taxes $ 5,797 $ 9,007 $ 8,868 $ 14,804 $ 17,841 Income tax expense 1,313 1,855 1,730 3,168 3,586 Net income $ 4,484 $ 7,152 $ 7,138 $ 11,636 $ 14,255 Basic earnings per share $ .33 $ .53 $ .53 $ .86 $ 1.05 Diluted earnings per share $ .32 $ .52 $ .52 $ .84 $ 1.03 Share data: Weighted-average common shares outstanding 13,538 13,530 13,553 13,534 13,576 Weighted-average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 13,822 13,785 13,854 13,804 13,859

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



March 31, 2024 December 31,



2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,727 $ 192,803 $ 372,468 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 540,802 621,929 627,117 Loans 1,061,991 1,036,997 1,014,318 Less: Allowance for credit losses (13,633 ) (13,299 ) (13,089 ) Loans, net $ 1,048,358 $ 1,023,698 $ 1,001,229 Payments in advance of funding 214,581 221,552 198,861 Premises and equipment, net 33,469 32,613 30,093 Investments in bank-owned life insurance 49,840 49,496 49,159 Goodwill and other intangible assets 20,281 20,463 20,654 Accounts and drafts receivable from customers 78,407 32,856 110,651 Other assets 73,131 98,169 68,390 Total assets $ 2,282,596 $ 2,293,579 $ 2,478,622 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 372,031 $ 412,879 $ 524,359 Interest-bearing 640,315 666,213 616,455 Total deposits $ 1,012,346 $ 1,079,092 $ 1,140,814 Accounts and drafts payable 996,832 944,793 1,071,369 Other liabilities 43,493 40,207 36,630 Total liabilities $ 2,052,671 $ 2,064,092 $ 2,248,813 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock $ 7,753 $ 7,753 $ 7,753 Additional paid-in capital 204,128 204,361 208,007 Retained earnings 149,236 148,845 145,782 Common shares in treasury, at cost (81,554 ) (82,316 ) (84,264 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,638 ) (49,156 ) (47,469 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 229,925 $ 229,487 $ 229,809 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,282,596 $ 2,293,579 $ 2,478,622

Average Balances (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024 Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2023 Six-Months



Ended



June 30, 2024 Six-Months



Ended



June 30, 2023 Average interest-earning assets $ 1,958,427 $ 2,063,239 $ 2,010,771 $ 2,010,833 $ 2,086,333 Average loans 1,039,461 1,016,246 1,075,891 1,027,854 1,076,055 Average securities available-for-sale 589,480 635,422 686,777 612,451 705,703 Average short-term investments 265,291 352,163 185,230 308,727 239,886 Average payments in advance of funding 213,185 194,338 254,869 203,761 247,918 Average assets 2,308,045 2,381,582 2,370,359 2,344,813 2,434,494 Average non-interest bearing deposits 407,079 447,900 552,718 427,489 553,178 Average interest-bearing deposits 638,328 631,622 509,319 634,975 549,985 Average borrowings 11 11 3,199 11 4,509 Average interest-bearing liabilities 638,339 631,633 512,518 634,986 554,494 Average accounts and drafts payable 996,944 1,035,833 1,049,281 1,016,388 1,072,105 Average shareholders’ equity $ 225,265 $ 226,669 $ 214,066 $ 225,967 $ 211,940

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and numbers in thousands, except ratios) Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024 Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2023 Six-Months



Ended



June 30, 2024 Six-Months



Ended



June 30, 2023 Return on average equity 8.01 % 12.66 % 13.37 % 10.36 % 13.56 % Return on average assets 0.78 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.00 % 1.18 % Net interest margin (1) 3.32 % 3.26 % 3.25 % 3.29 % 3.24 % Average interest-earning assets yield (1) 4.41 % 4.27 % 3.98 % 4.34 % 3.91 % Average loan yield 5.26 % 5.06 % 4.82 % 5.16 % 4.72 % Average investment securities yield (1) 2.84 % 2.71 % 2.64 % 2.77 % 2.63 % Average short-term investment yield 4.95 % 5.07 % 4.55 % 5.02 % 4.38 % Average cost of total deposits 2.04 % 1.93 % 1.38 % 1.99 % 1.25 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.35 % 3.30 % 2.88 % 3.32 % 2.50 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.35 % 3.30 % 2.89 % 3.32 % 2.52 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.25 % Non-performing loans to total loans — % — % — % — % — % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to loans — % — % — % — % — % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.32 % 14.84 % 13.66 % 14.32 % 13.66 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.08 % 15.60 % 14.39 % 15.08 % 14.39 % Leverage ratio 11.32 % 10.92 % 10.65 % 11.32 % 10.65 % (1) Yields are presented on tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of 21%. Transportation invoice volume 8,879 8,771 9,193 17,649 18,291 Transportation dollar volume $ 9,081,343 $ 8,939,646 $ 9,711,801 $ 18,020,989 $ 19,980,252 Facility expense transaction volume 4,337 4,264 3,467 8,601 6,935 Facility expense dollar volume $ 5,039,283 $ 5,329,566 $ 4,578,490 $ 10,368,848 $ 9,891,875

