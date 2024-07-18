Home Business Wire Cass Information Systems reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Cass Information Systems reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter Results

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2023, except as noted)

  • Net income of $4.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share.
  • Return on average equity and assets of 8.01% and 0.78%, respectively.
  • Increase in facility expense transaction volumes of 25.1%.
  • Processing fee growth of 8.9%.
  • Maintained exceptional credit quality, with no non-performing loans or charge-offs.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), (the Company or Cass) reported second quarter 2024 earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, as compared to $0.52 in the second quarter of 2023 and $0.52 in the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the period was $4.5 million, as compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Martin Resch, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “The first half of 2024 has been both exciting and disappointing. We successfully onboarded several large facility clients, increasing year over year facilities transactions by 25.1%, with a full queue of additional signed deals still to implement. In Transportation we launched Amplify by Cass, our new working capital solution for shippers and carriers, and have already enrolled a number of shippers, in addition to announcing our new partnership with FreightWaves SONAR for supply chain intelligence. In our Waste division, we signed our first resellers and referral partners for our Waste Invoice Management Solution, allowing us to scale sales exponentially. On top of all of this, we have robust pipelines throughout our business lines.” Resch added, “Low points include the loss of over $100 million of non-interest bearing funding due to a cyber event at a client and incurring an aggregate of $3.4 million of one-time expenses. Our focus for the second half of the year will be on signed client implementations, converting pipeline opportunities to signed deals and reducing run rate expense levels using the new technology that has been completed in the last year. Speed to revenue at lower operating expense is the goal going forward.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Transportation Dollar Volumes – Transportation dollar volumes were $9.1 billion during the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 1.6% as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The average dollars per transaction declined to $1,023 during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $1,056 in the second quarter of 2023. The average dollars per transaction was $1,019 during the first quarter of 2024. Transportation dollar volumes are key to the Company’s revenue as higher volumes generally lead to an increase in payment float, which generates interest income, as well as an increase in payments in advance of funding, which generates financial fees.

Facility Expense Dollar Volumes – Facility expense dollar volumes totaled $5.0 billion during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.1% as compared to the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 5.5% as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase as compared to the second quarter of 2023 is largely reflective of new client volume. The decrease as compared to the first quarter of 2024 is due to seasonality of energy usage partially offset by an increase in transaction volumes.

Processing Fees – Processing fees increased $1.7 million, or 8.9%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in processing fees was largely driven by an increase in facility transaction volumes of 25.1%. The Company has experienced recent success in winning facility clients with high transaction volumes. Transportation invoice volumes decreased 3.4% over the same period. The decline in transportation volumes is largely due to the on-going freight recession.

Financial Fees – Financial fees, earned on a transactional level basis for invoice payment services when making customer payments, decreased $1.0 million, or 8.9%. The decrease in financial fee income was primarily due to a decline in transportation dollar volumes of 6.5%, in addition to changes in the manner certain vendors receive payments. The Company expects financial fees to increase in future quarters as a result of the launch of its new working capital solution as well as other initiatives to increase revenue related to customer payments.

Net Interest Income – Net interest income decreased $84,000, or 0.5%. The decrease in net interest income was attributable to a decline in average interest-earning assets of $52.3 million, or 2.6%. The Company had fewer funds to invest due to the loss of approximately $100.0 million of CassPay related balances in February 2024 as a result of a cyber attack on a large client. The Company does not expect these payment volumes and related balances from this client to return.

The Company’s net interest margin improved to 3.32% as compared to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2023 driven by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets of 43 basis points, partially offset by a $197.9 million decrease in average non-interest bearing funding, consisting of $145.6 million in average non-interest bearing deposits and $52.3 million in average accounts and drafts payable and a 46 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Provision for Credit Losses – The Company recorded a provision of credit losses of $400,000 during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to a release of credit losses of $120,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was largely driven by the increase in total loans of $25.0 million, or 2.4%, as compared to March 31, 2024.

Personnel Expenses Personnel expenses increased $425,000, or 1.4%. Salaries and commissions increased $642,000, or 2.7%, primarily as a result of merit increases. Share-based compensation decreased $435,000 reflecting the Company’s financial performance and the impact on performance-based restricted stock between the periods. Looking forward to the second half of 2024, the Company expects to take advantage of recent technology investments to begin decreasing the run rate level of salaries and commissions expense.

Also, on July 16, 2024, the Company approved an Amendment providing for the termination of its noncontributory defined-benefit pension plan. The Company expects to record one-time termination expenses of approximately $5.0 million through operating expense related to the plan termination. The expense related to the termination is expected to be incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025 as the plan liabilities are settled. The successful termination of the plan is expected to reduce run rate operating expense by approximately $1.0 million on an annual basis.

Non-Personnel Expenses – Non-personnel expenses increased $3.0 million. Included in non-personnel expenses for the second quarter of 2024 are $2.1 million of reserves and other losses on outstanding receivables in addition to $1.3 million related to estimated late fees to be incurred on facility transactions. The late fees were mostly driven by a check processing delay with our third-party vendor, the same CassPay client which incurred the cyber attack.

Loans When compared to March 31, 2024, ending loans increased $25.0 million, or 2.4%. The Company experienced growth in its franchise restaurant and equipment finance portfolios during the second quarter of 2024.

Payments in Advance of Funding – Average payments in advance of funding decreased $41.7 million, or 16.4%, primarily due to a 6.5% decrease in transportation dollar volumes, which led to fewer dollars advanced to freight carriers, as well as the continued consolidation of freight carriers.

Deposits – Average deposits decreased $16.6 million, or 1.6%, when compared to the second quarter of 2023 and $34.1 million, or 3.2%, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company has experienced a migration of client funds from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing driven by the rising interest rate environment. In addition, seasonal tax and compensation payments contributed to the decrease in average non-interest bearing deposits as compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Accounts and Drafts Payable – Average accounts and drafts payable decreased $52.3 million, or 5.0%. The decrease in these balances, which are non-interest bearing, are primarily reflective of the cyber event at a CassPay client which decreased average balances by approximately $100.0 million and a decrease in transportation dollar volumes of 6.5%, partially offset by an increase in facility dollar volumes of 10.1%. Accounts and drafts payable are a significant source of funding generated by payment float from transportation, facility and CassPay clients.

Shareholders’ Equity – Total shareholders’ equity has increased $116,000 since December 31, 2023 as a result of net income of $11.6 million, partially offset by dividends of $8.0 million, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.2 million primarily related to the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and the repurchase of Company stock of $1.0 million.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.3 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass was recently named as one of America’s best midsize companies by a leading publication and is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

Forward Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of economic and market conditions, inflationary pressures, risks of credit deterioration, interest rate changes, governmental actions, market volatility, security breaches and technology interruptions, energy prices and competitive factors, among others, as set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Note to Investors

The Company has used, and intends to continue using, the Investors portion of its website to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors are encouraged to monitor Cass’s website in addition to following press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

($ and numbers in thousands, except per share data)

 

Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2024

 

Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024

 

Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023

 

Six-Months

Ended

June 30, 2024

 

Six-Months

Ended

June 30, 2023

Processing fees

$

21,103

 

 

$

21,253

 

 

$

19,386

 

 

$

42,356

 

 

$

38,899

 

Financial fees

 

10,628

 

 

 

10,777

 

 

 

11,662

 

 

 

21,405

 

 

 

22,921

 

Total fee revenue

$

31,731

 

 

$

32,030

 

 

$

31,048

 

 

$

63,761

 

 

$

61,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

13,592

 

 

 

12,776

 

 

 

12,931

 

 

 

26,368

 

 

 

25,166

 

Interest and dividends on securities

 

4,383

 

 

 

4,437

 

 

 

4,677

 

 

 

8,820

 

 

 

9,471

 

Interest on federal funds sold and

other short-term investments

 

3,267

 

 

 

4,441

 

 

 

2,100

 

 

 

7,708

 

 

 

5,213

 

Total interest income

$

21,242

 

 

$

21,654

 

 

$

19,708

 

 

$

42,896

 

 

$

39,850

 

Interest expense

 

5,312

 

 

 

5,178

 

 

 

3,694

 

 

 

10,490

 

 

 

6,938

 

Net interest income

$

15,930

 

 

$

16,476

 

 

$

16,014

 

 

$

32,406

 

 

$

32,912

 

(Provision for) release of credit

losses

 

(400

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

120

 

 

 

(495

)

 

 

460

 

Loss on sale of investment

securities

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

(199

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(160

)

Other

 

1,342

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

1,224

 

 

 

2,609

 

 

 

2,520

 

Total revenues

$

48,590

 

 

$

49,678

 

 

$

48,207

 

 

$

98,268

 

 

$

97,552

 

Salaries and commissions

 

24,259

 

 

 

23,976

 

 

 

23,617

 

 

 

48,235

 

 

 

46,222

 

Share-based compensation

 

474

 

 

 

1,226

 

 

 

909

 

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

2,858

 

Other benefits

 

5,124

 

 

 

5,405

 

 

 

4,906

 

 

 

10,529

 

 

 

10,378

 

Total personnel expenses

$

29,857

 

 

$

30,607

 

 

$

29,432

 

 

$

60,464

 

 

$

59,458

 

Occupancy

 

826

 

 

 

861

 

 

 

907

 

 

 

1,687

 

 

 

1,762

 

Equipment

 

1,988

 

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

1,749

 

 

 

3,869

 

 

 

3,399

 

Other

 

10,122

 

 

 

7,322

 

 

 

7,251

 

 

 

17,444

 

 

 

15,092

 

Total operating expenses

$

42,793

 

 

$

40,671

 

 

$

39,339

 

 

$

83,464

 

 

$

79,711

 

Income from operations before

income taxes

$

5,797

 

 

$

9,007

 

 

$

8,868

 

 

$

14,804

 

 

$

17,841

 

Income tax expense

 

1,313

 

 

 

1,855

 

 

 

1,730

 

 

 

3,168

 

 

 

3,586

 

Net income

$

4,484

 

 

$

7,152

 

 

$

7,138

 

 

$

11,636

 

 

$

14,255

 

Basic earnings per share

$

.33

 

 

$

.53

 

 

$

.53

 

 

$

.86

 

 

$

1.05

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

.32

 

 

$

.52

 

 

$

.52

 

 

$

.84

 

 

$

1.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common

shares outstanding

 

13,538

 

 

 

13,530

 

 

 

13,553

 

 

 

13,534

 

 

 

13,576

 

Weighted-average common

shares outstanding assuming

dilution

 

13,822

 

 

 

13,785

 

 

 

13,854

 

 

 

13,804

 

 

 

13,859

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

($ in thousands)

 

(unaudited)

June 30, 2024

 

(unaudited)

March 31, 2024

 

December 31,

2023

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

223,727

 

 

$

192,803

 

 

$

372,468

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

540,802

 

 

 

621,929

 

 

 

627,117

 

Loans

 

1,061,991

 

 

 

1,036,997

 

 

 

1,014,318

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses

 

(13,633

)

 

 

(13,299

)

 

 

(13,089

)

Loans, net

$

1,048,358

 

 

$

1,023,698

 

 

$

1,001,229

 

Payments in advance of funding

 

214,581

 

 

 

221,552

 

 

 

198,861

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

33,469

 

 

 

32,613

 

 

 

30,093

 

Investments in bank-owned life insurance

 

49,840

 

 

 

49,496

 

 

 

49,159

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

20,281

 

 

 

20,463

 

 

 

20,654

 

Accounts and drafts receivable from customers

 

78,407

 

 

 

32,856

 

 

 

110,651

 

Other assets

 

73,131

 

 

 

98,169

 

 

 

68,390

 

Total assets

$

2,282,596

 

 

$

2,293,579

 

 

$

2,478,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

$

372,031

 

 

$

412,879

 

 

$

524,359

 

Interest-bearing

 

640,315

 

 

 

666,213

 

 

 

616,455

 

Total deposits

$

1,012,346

 

 

$

1,079,092

 

 

$

1,140,814

 

Accounts and drafts payable

 

996,832

 

 

 

944,793

 

 

 

1,071,369

 

Other liabilities

 

43,493

 

 

 

40,207

 

 

 

36,630

 

Total liabilities

$

2,052,671

 

 

$

2,064,092

 

 

$

2,248,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

$

7,753

 

 

$

7,753

 

 

$

7,753

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

204,128

 

 

 

204,361

 

 

 

208,007

 

Retained earnings

 

149,236

 

 

 

148,845

 

 

 

145,782

 

Common shares in treasury, at cost

 

(81,554

)

 

 

(82,316

)

 

 

(84,264

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(49,638

)

 

 

(49,156

)

 

 

(47,469

)

Total shareholders’ equity

$

229,925

 

 

$

229,487

 

 

$

229,809

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

2,282,596

 

 

$

2,293,579

 

 

$

2,478,622

 

Average Balances (unaudited)

 

($ in thousands)

 

Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2024

 

Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024

 

Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023

 

Six-Months

Ended

June 30, 2024

 

Six-Months

Ended

June 30, 2023

Average interest-earning assets

$

1,958,427

 

$

2,063,239

 

$

2,010,771

 

$

2,010,833

 

$

2,086,333

Average loans

 

1,039,461

 

 

1,016,246

 

 

1,075,891

 

 

1,027,854

 

 

1,076,055

Average securities available-for-sale

 

589,480

 

 

635,422

 

 

686,777

 

 

612,451

 

 

705,703

Average short-term investments

 

265,291

 

 

352,163

 

 

185,230

 

 

308,727

 

 

239,886

Average payments in advance of funding

 

213,185

 

 

194,338

 

 

254,869

 

 

203,761

 

 

247,918

Average assets

 

2,308,045

 

 

2,381,582

 

 

2,370,359

 

 

2,344,813

 

 

2,434,494

Average non-interest bearing deposits

 

407,079

 

 

447,900

 

 

552,718

 

 

427,489

 

 

553,178

Average interest-bearing deposits

 

638,328

 

 

631,622

 

 

509,319

 

 

634,975

 

 

549,985

Average borrowings

 

11

 

 

11

 

 

3,199

 

 

11

 

 

4,509

Average interest-bearing liabilities

 

638,339

 

 

631,633

 

 

512,518

 

 

634,986

 

 

554,494

Average accounts and drafts payable

 

996,944

 

 

1,035,833

 

 

1,049,281

 

 

1,016,388

 

 

1,072,105

Average shareholders’ equity

$

225,265

 

$

226,669

 

$

214,066

 

$

225,967

 

$

211,940

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

($ and numbers in thousands, except ratios)

 

Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2024

 

Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024

 

Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023

 

Six-Months

Ended

June 30, 2024

 

Six-Months

Ended

June 30, 2023

Return on average equity

 

8.01

%

 

 

12.66

%

 

 

13.37

%

 

 

10.36

%

 

 

13.56

%

Return on average assets

 

0.78

%

 

 

1.20

%

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

1.18

%

Net interest margin (1)

 

3.32

%

 

 

3.26

%

 

 

3.25

%

 

 

3.29

%

 

 

3.24

%

Average interest-earning assets yield (1)

 

4.41

%

 

 

4.27

%

 

 

3.98

%

 

 

4.34

%

 

 

3.91

%

Average loan yield

 

5.26

%

 

 

5.06

%

 

 

4.82

%

 

 

5.16

%

 

 

4.72

%

Average investment securities yield (1)

 

2.84

%

 

 

2.71

%

 

 

2.64

%

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

2.63

%

Average short-term investment yield

 

4.95

%

 

 

5.07

%

 

 

4.55

%

 

 

5.02

%

 

 

4.38

%

Average cost of total deposits

 

2.04

%

 

 

1.93

%

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

1.99

%

 

 

1.25

%

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits

 

3.35

%

 

 

3.30

%

 

 

2.88

%

 

 

3.32

%

 

 

2.50

%

Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities

 

3.35

%

 

 

3.30

%

 

 

2.89

%

 

 

3.32

%

 

 

2.52

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.25

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to loans

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

 

14.32

%

 

 

14.84

%

 

 

13.66

%

 

 

14.32

%

 

 

13.66

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

15.08

%

 

 

15.60

%

 

 

14.39

%

 

 

15.08

%

 

 

14.39

%

Leverage ratio

 

11.32

%

 

 

10.92

%

 

 

10.65

%

 

 

11.32

%

 

 

10.65

%

(1) Yields are presented on tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of 21%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation invoice volume

 

8,879

 

 

 

8,771

 

 

 

9,193

 

 

 

17,649

 

 

 

18,291

 

Transportation dollar volume

$

9,081,343

 

 

$

8,939,646

 

 

$

9,711,801

 

 

$

18,020,989

 

 

$

19,980,252

 

Facility expense transaction volume

 

4,337

 

 

 

4,264

 

 

 

3,467

 

 

 

8,601

 

 

 

6,935

 

Facility expense dollar volume

$

5,039,283

 

 

$

5,329,566

 

 

$

4,578,490

 

 

$

10,368,848

 

 

$

9,891,875

 

 

Contacts

Cass Investor Relations

ir@cassinfo.com

