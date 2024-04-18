Cass Information Systems Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First Quarter Results



(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net income of $7.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share.

Return on average equity and assets of 12.66% and 1.20%, respectively.

Increase in facility expense transaction volumes of 23.0%.

Processing fee growth of 8.9%.

Limited operating expense growth to 0.7% despite facility expense transaction volume increase.

Maintained exceptional credit quality, with no non-performing loans or charge-offs.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), (the Company or Cass) reported first quarter 2024 earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, as compared to $0.51 in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.61 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the period was $7.2 million, an increase of 0.5% from $7.1 million in the same period in 2023 and a decrease of $1.3 million, or 15.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Martin Resch, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We successfully onboarded a significant number of new facility clients during the first quarter which we could not have accomplished as effectively without the technology platform upgrades we have completed over the last several quarters. Facility transaction volumes increasing 23.0% and operating expenses increasing only 0.7% show that we are becoming more scalable.” Resch added, “While current revenue and profitability levels are certainly not where we would like them to be due to the ongoing freight recession and other external events, we have robust new business pipelines throughout our lines of business which should place us in a good position to grow clients and transactions.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Transportation Dollar Volumes – Transportation dollar volumes were $8.9 billion during the first quarter of 2024, decreases of 12.9% as compared to the first quarter of 2023 and 1.2% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The average dollars per transaction declined to $1,019 during the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $1,036 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1,129 in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of lower fuel costs and overall freight rates. Transportation dollar volumes are key to the Company’s revenue as higher volumes generally lead to an increase in payment float, which generates interest income, as well as an increase in payments in advance of funding, which generates financial fees.

Facility Expense Dollar Volumes – Facility expense dollar volumes totaled $5.3 billion during the first quarter of 2024, increases of 0.3% as compared to the first quarter of 2023 and 9.9% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The slight increase as compared to the first quarter of 2023 is largely reflective of new client volume, partially offset by lower energy prices. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 is reflective of new client onboarding and related transaction growth.

Processing Fees – Processing fees increased $1.7 million, or 8.9%, over the same period in the prior year. The increase in processing fees was largely driven by an increase in facility transaction volumes of 23.0%. The Company has experienced recent success in winning facility clients with high transaction volumes. Transportation invoice volumes decreased 3.6% over the same period. The decline in transportation volumes is largely due to the on-going freight recession.

Financial Fees – Financial fees, earned on a transactional level basis for invoice payment services when making customer payments, decreased $482,000, or 4.3%. The decrease in financial fee income was primarily due to a decline in transportation dollar volumes of 12.9% in addition to changes in the manner certain vendors receive payments, partially offset by the increase in short-term interest rates between the periods.

Net Interest Income – Net interest income decreased $422,000, or 2.5%. The decrease in net interest income was attributable to a decline in average interest-earning assets of $99.5 million, or 4.6%. The Company’s net interest margin improved to 3.26% as compared to 3.23% in the same period last year.

The Company’s net interest margin declined 4 basis points as compared to 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily driven by a $91.6 million decrease in average non-interest bearing funding, consisting of $17.0 million in average non-interest bearing deposits and $74.6 million in average accounts and drafts payable. A cyber event at a CassPay client reduced payment volumes and related accounts and drafts payable during the first quarter of 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses – The Company recorded a provision of credit losses of $95,000 during the first quarter of 2024 as compared to a release of credit losses of $340,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was largely driven by the increase in total loans of $22.7 million, or 2.2%, as compared to December 31, 2023.

Personnel Expenses – Personnel expenses increased $581,000, or 1.9%. Salaries and commissions increased $1.4 million, or 6.1%, as a result of merit increases and an increase in average full-time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) of 5.2% due to strategic investments in various technology initiatives. Share-based compensation decreased $724,000 reflecting the Company’s financial performance and the impact on performance-based restricted stock between the periods.

Non-Personnel Expenses – Non-personnel expenses declined $282,000, or 2.7%. Certain expense categories related to technology declined as the Company transitioned to new technology platforms for data entry.

Loans – When compared to December 31, 2023, ending loans increased $22.7 million, or 2.2%. The Company experienced growth in its commercial and industrial loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2024.

Payments in Advance of Funding – Average payments in advance of funding decreased $46.6 million, or 19.3%, primarily due to a 12.9% decrease in transportation dollar volumes, which led to fewer dollars advanced to freight carriers.

Deposits – Average deposits decreased $65.2 million, or 5.7%, when compared to the first quarter of 2023 and increased $22.5 million, or 2.1%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total deposits at March 31, 2024 decreased $61.7 million, or 5.4% as compared to December 31, 2023. The Company experienced deposit attrition subsequent to the first quarter of 2023 as larger commercial depository clients moved their funds to higher interest rate alternatives outside of the banking system. However, the Company has experienced recent growth in its average deposit balances as a result of higher deposit rates and increased depositor confidence across the banking industry.

Accounts and Drafts Payable – Average accounts and drafts payable decreased $59.3 million, or 5.4%. The decrease in these balances, which are non-interest bearing, are primarily reflective of the decrease in transportation dollar volumes of 12.9%. In addition, a cyber event at a CassPay client reduced payment volumes and related average accounts and drafts payable. Accounts and drafts payable are a significant source of funding generated by payment float from transportation, facility and CassPay clients.

Shareholders’ Equity – Total shareholders’ equity has decreased $322,000 since December 31, 2023 as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.7 million primarily related to the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, dividends of $4.0 million and the repurchase of Company stock of $1.0 million, partially offset by net income of $7.2 million.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.3 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

Forward Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of economic and market conditions, inflationary pressures, risks of credit deterioration, interest rate changes, governmental actions, market volatility, security breaches and technology interruptions, energy prices and competitive factors, among others, as set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Note to Investors

The Company has used, and intends to continue using, the Investors portion of its website to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors are encouraged to monitor Cass’s website in addition to following press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) ($ and numbers in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024 Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2023 Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2023 Processing fees $ 21,253 $ 20,728 $ 19,513 Financial fees 10,777 11,467 11,259 Total fee revenue $ 32,030 $ 32,195 $ 30,772 Interest and fees on loans 12,776 12,796 12,235 Interest and dividends on securities 4,437 4,352 4,794 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 4,441 4,573 3,113 Total interest income $ 21,654 $ 21,721 $ 20,142 Interest expense 5,178 4,687 3,244 Net interest income $ 16,476 $ 17,034 $ 16,898 (Provision for) release of credit losses (95 ) 215 340 (Loss) gain on sale of investment securities — (13 ) 39 Other 1,267 1,305 1,296 Total revenues $ 49,678 $ 50,736 $ 49,345 Salaries and commissions 23,976 23,861 22,605 Share-based compensation 1,226 342 1,950 Net periodic pension cost 195 434 100 Other benefits 5,210 4,963 5,371 Total personnel expenses $ 30,607 $ 29,600 $ 30,026 Occupancy 861 890 855 Equipment 1,881 1,950 1,650 Other 7,322 7,941 7,841 Total operating expenses $ 40,671 $ 40,381 $ 40,372 Income from operations before income taxes $ 9,007 $ 10,355 $ 8,973 Income tax expense 1,855 1,945 1,856 Net income $ 7,152 $ 8,410 $ 7,117 Basic earnings per share $ .53 $ .62 $ .52 Diluted earnings per share $ .52 $ .61 $ .51 Share data: Weighted-average common shares outstanding 13,530 13,467 13,599 Weighted-average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 13,785 13,755 13,863

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited)



March 31, 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,803 $ 372,468 $ 210,478 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 621,929 627,117 703,037 Loans 1,036,997 1,014,318 1,070,373 Less: Allowance for credit losses (13,299 ) (13,089 ) (13,254 ) Loans, net $ 1,023,698 $ 1,001,229 $ 1,057,119 Payments in advance of funding 221,552 198,861 259,819 Premises and equipment, net 32,613 30,093 20,967 Investments in bank-owned life insurance 49,496 49,159 48,278 Goodwill and other intangible assets 20,463 20,654 21,240 Accounts and drafts receivable from customers 32,856 110,651 37,288 Other assets 98,169 68,390 69,163 Total assets $ 2,293,579 $ 2,478,622 $ 2,427,389 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 412,879 $ 524,359 $ 585,323 Interest-bearing 666,213 616,455 530,827 Total deposits $ 1,079,092 $ 1,140,814 $ 1,116,150 Accounts and drafts payable 944,793 1,071,369 1,051,435 Other liabilities 40,207 36,630 42,304 Total liabilities $ 2,064,092 $ 2,248,813 $ 2,209,889 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock $ 7,753 $ 7,753 $ 7,753 Additional paid-in capital 204,361 208,007 206,614 Retained earnings 148,845 145,782 134,822 Common shares in treasury, at cost (82,316 ) (84,264 ) (79,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,156 ) (47,469 ) (52,270 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 229,487 $ 229,809 $ 217,500 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,293,579 $ 2,478,622 $ 2,427,389

Average Balances (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024 Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2023 Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2023 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,063,239 $ 2,075,651 $ 2,162,734 Average loans 1,016,246 1,025,259 1,076,221 Average securities available-for-sale 635,422 615,666 724,839 Average short-term investments 352,163 356,887 295,150 Average payments in advance of funding 194,338 209,364 240,890 Average assets 2,381,582 2,414,665 2,499,341 Average non-interest bearing deposits 447,900 464,924 553,644 Average interest-bearing deposits 631,622 592,055 591,102 Average borrowings 11 11 5,834 Average interest-bearing liabilities 631,633 592,066 596,936 Average accounts and drafts payable 1,035,833 1,110,415 1,095,182 Average shareholders’ equity $ 226,669 $ 207,834 $ 209,791

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and numbers in thousands, except ratios) Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024 Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2023 Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2023 Return on average equity 12.66 % 16.06 % 13.76 % Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.38 % 1.15 % Net interest margin (1) 3.26 % 3.30 % 3.23 % Average interest-earning assets yield (1) 4.27 % 4.20 % 3.84 % Average loan yield 5.06 % 4.95 % 4.61 % Average investment securities yield (1) 2.71 % 2.63 % 2.62 % Average short-term investment yield 5.07 % 5.08 % 4.28 % Average cost of total deposits 1.93 % 1.76 % 1.15 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.30 % 3.14 % 2.18 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.30 % 3.14 % 2.20 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.24 % Non-performing loans to total loans — % — % — % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to loans — % — % — % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.84 % 14.73 % 13.76 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.60 % 15.49 % 14.49 % Leverage ratio 11.34 % 10.71 % 10.01 % (1) Yields are presented on tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of 21%. Transportation invoice volume 8,771 8,733 9,098 Transportation dollar volume $ 8,939,646 $ 9,044,772 $ 10,268,451 Facility expense transaction volume 4,264 3,505 3,468 Facility expense dollar volume $ 5,329,566 $ 4,848,064 $ 5,313,385

