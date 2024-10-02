Home Business Wire Cass Information Systems Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract for Freight Audit...
Business Wire

Cass Information Systems Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract for Freight Audit and Payment

di Business Wire

The world’s leading commercial solution is now approved for use by U.S. Government agencies

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS) (Cass), a leading provider of global payment solutions, has received a Multiple Award Schedule contract with the General Services Administration (GSA).

This pre-approved contract enables government and federal agencies to efficiently award business to Cass for freight audit and payment services for all transportation modes. Cass, a provider of payment solutions for diverse spend categories, processed $90B in payables in 2023, including $38B in transportation payables.

Mark Campbell, president of the Cass Government Payables group, noted, “Agencies who adopt this solution gain incredible benefits, including layers of financial control, complete spend visibility, and an optimized, highly automated process that spans from invoice receipt to payment and reporting. Additionally, they and their transportation service providers gain the benefit of optimized cash flow.”

To learn more, visit https://www.cassinfo.com/government-payables.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities, and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.3 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

Contacts

Tim Dolan

314.304.8859

tdolan@cassinfo.com

Articoli correlati

SolarWinds Closes the Market’s Hybrid IT Observability Gap, Accelerating Transformations for Customers

Business Wire Business Wire -
The next generation of SolarWinds Observability delivers innovative and comprehensive full-stack visibility across all IT environments—on-premises, cloud, or hybrid—with...
Continua a leggere

Smith Micro Founder and CEO Bill Smith to Invest $3.0 Million in Financing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Anticipated Proceeds of Two Concurrent Financings Total $6.9 Million PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smith Micro Software, Inc.(the “Company” or “Smith Micro”) (NASDAQ: SMSI)...
Continua a leggere

Iveda Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

Business Wire Business Wire -
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), the global leader in cloud-based AI, today announced that the Company has regained compliance...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php