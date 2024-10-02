Cass Information Systems Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract for Freight Audit and Payment

The world’s leading commercial solution is now approved for use by U.S. Government agencies

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS) (Cass), a leading provider of global payment solutions, has received a Multiple Award Schedule contract with the General Services Administration (GSA).

This pre-approved contract enables government and federal agencies to efficiently award business to Cass for freight audit and payment services for all transportation modes. Cass, a provider of payment solutions for diverse spend categories, processed $90B in payables in 2023, including $38B in transportation payables.

Mark Campbell, president of the Cass Government Payables group, noted, “ Agencies who adopt this solution gain incredible benefits, including layers of financial control, complete spend visibility, and an optimized, highly automated process that spans from invoice receipt to payment and reporting. Additionally, they and their transportation service providers gain the benefit of optimized cash flow.”

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities, and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.3 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

