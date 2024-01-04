Cass Information Systems Awarded Status as FedEx Certified FBAP Provider

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), the leading global provider of freight audit and payment solutions, has been recognized as a 2024 FedEx Certified Freight Bill Audit and Pay (FBAP) Provider. This elite program recognizes freight payment providers that meet or exceed FedEx’s stringent standards for EDI capabilities, remittance quality, dispute management, and more.





As shippers increasingly rely on parcel transportation, and the costs of such only continue to rise, enterprises are exercising more rigor in their spend management processes. As such, they partner with parcel spend management providers such as Cass for improved data management, process automation, and spend visibility. The FedEx certification demonstrates Cass’s commitment to solving diverse pain points for both shippers and their parcel service providers.

“ It’s important to us that we create value not just for buyers, but also the sellers of transportation services,” said Tony Urban, president of Cass’s freight payment division. “ All parties in the settlement transaction rely on Cass as a trusted steward of data, critical business processes, and secure payments.”

Processing $44 billion in transportation services in 2022, Cass supports the complex transportation spend management needs of global companies such as PepsiCo, BASF, Caterpillar, and Toyota. In doing so, the company enhances its clients’ relationships with more than 14,000 carriers. Cass processed and delivered business intelligence for more than 167 million packages in 2022 through its advanced parcel spend management solution.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities, and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.5 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®.

