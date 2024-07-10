CASEpeer Launches Integration With Global AI Powered Communications Solution RingCentral Online Faxing

Leading Software Solution For Personal Injury Firms Transforms The Client Communication Experience For Legal Professionals

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech—CASEpeer, the #1 rated software for personal injury law firms, has announced its new integration with the leading AI-powered global cloud communications software, RingCentral. This fax integration embedded into CASEpeer will allow customers to streamline the client communication and case management process under one unified workflow.





CASEpeer coupled with RingCentral’s Fax integration enables lawyers to have more control of the entire case workflow within one platform. By eliminating the need to switch between applications, firms significantly boost productivity and efficiency with securely faxing documents with crucial information. CASEpeer and RingCentral’s fax integration ensure all case related communications are organized and centralized in one place. Other benefits include:

Fax scheduling

Confidential document sharing

Advanced spam blocking

“We are excited to build on our partnership with RingCentral and deliver a flexible solution to enhance our customers’ communication with their insurance companies, health providers, and other third parties,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of CASEpeer. “Our focus remains on empowering our customers with the tools needed to elevate their business operations and developing new innovations to streamline firms’ daily tasks.”

With the new RingCentral Fax integration, lawyers can send important documents to clients and third parties directly from CASEpeer. This advancement simplifies the manual process by facilitating an effortless and protected document exchange.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.© 2024 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingSense, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About CASEpeer

CASEpeer, an AffiniPay company, is the leading practice management solution built for personal injury law firms. Designed with input from leading plaintiffs’ attorneys, CASEpeer offers industry-leading best practices and support. Since 2016, the company has focused on providing plaintiff law firms with visibility across operations, from case management and calendaring to employee performance, pipelines, and profitability. In 2022, CASEpeer was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes CASEpeer, MyCase, Soluno, Docketwise, LawPay, and Woodpecker. To learn more about CASEpeer visit CASEpeer.com

