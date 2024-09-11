Cascadia Capital Adds Don More as Managing Director to Lead Technology Group’s Cybersecurity & Risk Practice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cascadia Capital, a leading independent investment bank, is pleased to announce that Don More has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Technology & Software investment banking group. Based in New York, Mr. More brings extensive expertise as one of the world’s leading investment bankers specializing in cybersecurity & risk. Mr. More is the fifth Managing Director to join Cascadia’s growing New York office and his addition significantly enhances the firm’s mergers and acquisitions, and capital advisory capabilities.





“ In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity and risk have become paramount concerns for companies and countries alike,” said Michael Butler, Chairman & CEO of Cascadia Capital. “ Bringing Don More, a storied banker in the cybersecurity ecosystem, to Cascadia is a major win for our clients. His unparalleled industry expertise and proven track record consummating deals with the most successful cyber entrepreneurs and investors elevates our capabilities and reaffirms our commitment to growing the firm with top-tier talent. We are dedicated to ensuring that our clients have access to the absolute best advisors in the industry, and Don’s addition to our platform is a testament to that commitment.”

With over 25 years of experience, Don More has built a distinguished career providing M&A and capital raising advisory services to private equity investors, founders, and management teams worldwide. His focus on cybersecurity and risk aligns with Cascadia’s commitment to delivering specialized, high-impact advisory services in the technology and software sector.

“ I am thrilled to join Cascadia Capital, where the Technology group’s dynamic approach and deep market insights will enable me to deliver exceptional value to clients,” added Mr. More. “ I look forward to contributing to Cascadia’s mission of guiding technology leaders through transformative transactions that drive innovation and growth.”

Before joining Cascadia, Don More served as a Managing Director at Lincoln International, where he significantly contributed to the firm’s Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group, leading the cybersecurity and risk practice. He held similar roles leading JMP Securities’ (Now Citizens Bank) and Signal Hill (now DC Advisory) cybersecurity banking practices.

Don More graduated with a BA from Yale University and JD from Columbia University Law School.

About Cascadia Capital

Cascadia Capital is an independent investment bank providing middle-market entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and private equity firms with merger and acquisition advice, capital raising, and strategic advisory services. For over 20 years, the firm has strived to deliver the best outcomes for its clients by leveraging its extensive transaction experience, deep domain expertise and commitment to building long-term relationships. Cascadia is a pure advisory firm and is not conflicted by trading, lending, research or cross-selling business.

