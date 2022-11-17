CasaPerks, Premier Rewards Platform for Renters, Closes Financing Round, Targets Major Expansion in 2023

CasaPerks sees major user and revenue growth in 2022

AUSTIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CasaPerks Technologies, Inc., (“CasaPerks”), is the premier rent rewards platform which provides valuable points for on-time rent payments and other resident actions that increase engagement and advocacy for the community. These tactics are geared to boost lease traffic, increase resident retention, decrease operational costs, and create much-needed differentiation in a very crowded market. The company today announced that it has closed its over-subscribed financing round. The funds are to support the significant user and revenue growth that it experienced in 2022.

“CasaPerks has one of the best resident rewards experiences in the industry today,” comments CEO Kevin J. Bradt. With significant global rewards experience from his days as a corporate officer at one of the largest hotel companies in the world, Bradt believes in keeping it simple. “Our zero-friction, ‘Simply Rewarding,’ strategy has yielded great results with residents and a strong ROI for our operating partners,” he added. The company’s resident application has been developed for both iOS and Android devices.

CasaPerks has over 250 globally recognized brands on its platform and has created unique and powerful tools to help property management improve its financial results by utilizing a world-class loyalty program similar to other sectors like airlines and hotels.

“With our platform, you are not forced to sign up for a credit card you don’t want, no costly interest fees or mandatory charges,” describes Cory Allen, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. “For our residents’ simplicity is the best,” he concluded.

CasaPerks investment round included top multifamily operators, financial services executives, and software development strategists. “We were very specific and selective in our initial investment round,” explains Bradt. “We are very humbled at the support we have received, by being offered significantly more capital than what we were looking for,” he explained. “In today’s inflationary environment, operators are looking at cost-efficient ways to attract and retain residents and CasaPerks has proven to be that solution,” he resolved. Revenue and user growth in 2022 were sited as some of the elements that drove the interest in the company.

The company has a substantial sales pipeline and looks to use the funds from this round to continue to refine the product and convert those opportunities. “With the velocity in the market and level of operator interest in our offering,” adds Bradt. “We see going to market for our Series A financing early next year to further support expansion of our national footprint.”

About CasaPerks

CasaPerks is the leading rental rewards platform that delivers the best-in-class rewards experience for its residents. Created by property technology executives with deep experiences in global loyalty, CasaPerks “Simply Rewarding.” strategy is positioned uniquely in the market to accelerate leasing results, increase resident engagement, improve retention, and reduce burdensome operating costs. CasaPerks brings together property owners, residents, and global brands. To learn more, please visit www.casaperks.com.

