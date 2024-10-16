CaryHealth to Sponsor NCQA, Unveiling AI-Driven Solutions to Transform Health Plan Efficiency

Health plans and payers to benefit from CaryHealth’s innovative OneDash platform and other AI-advanced tools at NCQA Conference.





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CaryHealth, a leader in healthcare AI solutions and recently placing #1 in D.C., #2 in AI nationally, and #82 overall by the Inc. 5000, announces its sponsorship of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) conference. There, CaryHealth will debut new features of OneDash, a powerful intervention engine and intelligence solution designed to automate clinical automations and enhance health plan performance by closing Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) care gaps through the use of advanced AI and machine learning.

Attendees at NCQA will have the exclusive opportunity to experience OneDash’s groundbreaking capabilities firsthand, including a live demonstration of its AI-powered phone calls. These advanced AI agents, nearly indistinguishable from human interaction, are set to revolutionize customer support by seamlessly handling complex requests.

OneDash Live Demonstration by Matt Hawkins, CaryHealth’s CTO

CaryHealth’s Chief Technology Officer, Matt Hawkins, will deliver a presentation on AI and Machine Learning to Automate the Identification, Action, and Closing of HEDIS Care Gaps, showcasing the company’s innovative approach to data-driven healthcare improvements. With OneDash, health plan executives and clinical teams can efficiently manage enrollee populations, cleanse and enrich raw data, and implement personalized care strategies.

“CaryHealth is redefining how health plans and payers approach closing care gaps at scale with clinical automation,” said Areo Nazari, CEO and Founder of CaryHealth. “Our AI-driven ecosystem leverages our real-time HEDIS and Stars engine to drive clinical efficiency, reduce medical expenditure and improve quality measures.”

CaryHealth’s Suite of Advanced AI Solutions

In addition to OneDash, CaryHealth will also highlight its suite of advanced solutions, including Clair, CaryConnect, and CaryRx. Together, these tools offer comprehensive support for the healthcare industry’s key players—health plans, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and health systems.

“With our proprietary AI model and customizable rule library, we’re enabling a cost effective way to scale intervention programs via automation to augment the work of clinical teams,” said Matt Hawkins, CTO of CaryHealth. “Our solutions drive improved outcomes and reduce administrative burdens, which in turn enhances the overall enrollee experience.”

CaryHealth has quickly established itself as a leader in digital health, ranking #82 on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With their participation in NCQA and other major conferences, CaryHealth continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing healthcare efficiency and effectiveness.

About CaryHealth

CaryHealth is redefining the digital health landscape through its innovative AI-driven ecosystem, designed to optimize outcomes for the healthcare industry’s key players, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, and health systems. With a suite of advanced solutions, such as OneDash, Clair, CaryConnect, and CaryRx, CaryHealth enhances the pharmacy experience, offers cutting-edge AI tools, and delivers real-time data insights. This approach underscores CaryHealth’s commitment to deliver personalized digital health experiences at scale to improve outcomes for patients and clinicians.

To learn more, visit cary.health.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

Contacts

Press Contact

Dorothy Leppek



(929) 367-8993



caryhealth@society22pr.com