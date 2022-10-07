<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Carvana to Report Third Quarter and Host Quarterly Conference Call on November...
Business Wire

Carvana to Report Third Quarter and Host Quarterly Conference Call on November 3

di Business Wire

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, following the close of market on Thursday, November 3, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

What:

Carvana Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Live Call:

(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://investors.carvana.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 8157634#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 75,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana Blog.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com
or

Media Contact:
Carvana

Kristin Thwaites

press@carvana.com

Articoli correlati

TechTarget to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global...
Continua a leggere

TransAct Selected to Provide Printing Solutions for the New Sky River Casino

Business Wire Business Wire -
Epic Edge Printers Selected for All Slot Machines HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a...
Continua a leggere

Confluent to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 02, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it will release financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TechTarget to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022

Business Wire